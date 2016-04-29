Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- It is hard to find a hot bat in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup right now. However, it is easy to spot the coldest one.

Howie Kendrick is just 7-for-52 (.135) with no extra-base hits and no RBIs in his first 16 games this season. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Thursday in the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins.

”Howie is getting some pitches to hit,“ Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. ”The pitches where the at-bat should be ended, he’s fouling them off or swinging through them. Now you’re getting into pitcher’s counts where you’re getting nasty breaking balls, things like that. He’s striking out a little more than he’s accustomed to, but that lends itself to not ending at-bats when he should.

“He’s working hard. It’s 50-something at-bats. Howie’s going to get the hits. He’ll be fine.”

Roberts said he has spoken with Kendrick about staying focused and trying not to worry about whether they end with base hits.

“My message was to continue to have good at-bats like he has his entire career,” Roberts said. “Like all players, you still want to get results, and when you line out, it gets a little deflating. But really, just try not to be so results-driven.”

Kendrick opened the season on the disabled list due to a calf injury he sustained in spring training. That limited the number of at-bats he had during the preseason and could be a factor in his slow start, Roberts acknowledged.

“There might be something to that,” Roberts said. “But I still think Howie knows how to prepare for a game. There might be something to that, but I believe at some point and time, he will come out of it.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-11

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Cesar Vargas, 0-0, 1.80 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood, 1-2, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kenta Maeda was charged with a season-high four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 6 2/3 innings Thursday against Miami. Maeda (3-1) allowed just one run in his previous four starts covering 25 1/3 innings. The five runs allowed through five career games ranked Maeda behind only Fernando Valenzuela for the best beginning in Dodgers’ history. Wednesday’s performance caused Maeda’s ERA to jump from 0.36 to 1.41.

--2B Chase Utley reached base four times Thursday. Utley went 1-for-1 with a run, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Utley’s .402 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the National League.

--SS Corey Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run. Seager has hit safely in seven of the last eight games. He is batting .313 with a homer, triple, double and five RBIs since April 21.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will throw a bullpen session Saturday, his second this week. Ryu, who has not pitched this season, underwent labral repair surgery on his right shoulder last May.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy will throw a bullpen session Saturday. McCarthy is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April 2015.

--OF Andre Ethier has joined the Dodgers in Los Angeles for a few days and will have his fractured right tibia re-examined Friday. Ethier sustained the injury when he fouled a ball off his shin during a spring training game on March 18. The original prognosis was that Ethier would be sidelined 10 to 14 weeks. Friday’s exam will gauge how well the fracture is healing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he’s been getting out of the strike zone a little bit more. You look at the first seven days where he’s taken balls and swinging at strikes, and I think they’re still throwing him in, and he’s offering at those pitches, and then breaking balls are down below the zone. Yesterday, actually, he did a great job of staying within the strike zone. If he continues to do that, he’ll get his hits.” -- Manager Dave Roberts, on RF Yasiel Puig, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts Thursday in the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss to the Marlins.