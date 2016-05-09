Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig began on the bench Sunday for the second time in seven games, but he is expected to return to the starting lineup Monday in the opener of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.

One of the reasons for his benching was that he is swinging at too many bad pitches. Trayce Thompson got the start in right field Sunday, a 4-2 Los Angeles victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

“We’ve got a stretch of a lot of games, and I want him to be ready for the Mets series,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We’ve got players on the roster that need to play. Trayce is swinging well, and I’ve got him in there.”

Puig entered Sunday’s game in right field in the eighth inning, replacing left fielder Carl Crawford in the batting order. Thompson moved from right field to left.

Puig singled in the ninth inning, bumping his batting average to .243 and his on-base percentage to .294. He has three home runs and 12 RBIs.

In his first 10 games, he batted .405 with five walks. In 20 games since, he is batting .162 with one walk in 74 at-bats. He has whiffed 20 times in that span.

”He had a couple of good games in Tampa, but I think I just want to see consistently better at-bats,“ Roberts said. ”I think he‘s, again, swinging at too many balls out of the strike zone and, ironically, a little more passive with balls in the zone.

“I‘m not too concerned with results, it’s more the process and quality. Just give him a day to clear his head and get ready for the Mets. Mechanical is fine, but it’s tough to be too sound mechanically when you’re swinging at balls out of the strike zone.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-15

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 4-1, 2.83 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-2, 5.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir will make his seventh start of the season Monday in the opener of a four-game series against the Mets at Dodger Stadium. He allowed seven hits and four runs in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday at Tampa Bay in a 10-5 victory to record his 100th career win. He is 100-92 in his career with a 3.99 ERA. Kazmir has made three career starts against the Mets and is 2-1 with a 4.80 ERA. He has 22 strikeouts and four walks in those outings.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger (left oblique strain) made his first start on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. Pitching at Colorado Springs, Bolsinger allowed three hits, including a home run, no walks and two runs in four innings. He struck out three, and 30 of his 46 pitches were strikes.

--CF Joc Pederson hit his sixth homer of the season in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday. He also hit one Saturday to give him homers in consecutive games for the first time this season. He has hit five home runs on the road this season.

--2B Chase Utley walked twice Sunday in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Blue Jays, and he has reached base safely in 13 of his 14 career games at Rogers Centre. He singled in the ninth inning, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, during which he is batting .349 (15-for-43). He also ended Toronto’s eighth inning with a catch of a RF Jose Bautista line drive up the middle. “He’s just so heady,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s always in the right spots. I was holding my breath. I didn’t think he could be there.”

--RHP Ross Stripling allowed one hit, no walks and one run while striking out six in six innings Sunday but did not factor in the decision in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Blue Jays. It was the fourth time he had allowed two or fewer earned runs this season. “With eight days off, I wanted to come out and be as sharp as I could and just attack,” Stripling said. “I feel like the last couple of outings have been really average, and I felt like I’ve just been kind of begging for strikes instead of attacking. The curveball worked well today, probably the best it’s been.”

--INF Howie Kendrick started at first base Sunday, as 1B Adrian Gonzalez filled the role of designated hitter to give him a day off the artificial turf. Kendrick singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Blue Jays. Kendrick also has started this season at second base, third base, left field and DH.

--RF Yasiel Puig began the day on the bench for the second time in seven games Sunday. He did enter to the game in right field in the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He hit a single in the ninth to increase his batting average to .243, but manager Dave Roberts feels that Puig is not being selective enough at the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the at-bats are getting better, the quality throughout the lineup. Before, there was a lot of inconsistency with that.” -- Manager Dave Roberts, after the Dodgers won the last two games of a three-game series at Toronto.