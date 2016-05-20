Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Dave Roberts will have his “rookie manager moments,” like all first-year skippers, but the Los Angeles Dodgers manager had to explain himself after an odd turn of events in the team’s Wednesday game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels took an 8-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, so before Yasmani Grandal led off the top of the seventh for the Dodgers, Roberts told Chase Utley, due up fourth that inning, that Enrique Hernandez was going to pinch-hit for him.

“Down seven runs, we haven’t scored eight runs in I can’t remember when,” Roberts said. “So a guy (Utley) that’s playing every day, 37 years old, it was one of those things where I didn’t want him in a game that got away from us. So at that point in time I told him I‘m going to give the at-bat to (Hernandez).”

Things changed quickly, however. The first three Dodgers to bat in the inning reached base, loading the bases with nobody out, bringing up Utley’s spot. And Utley, a left-handed hitter, had doubled in his previous at-bat against Angels right-hander Nick Tropeano, who, by the way, had never completed seven innings in his major league career.

So even though what seemed like a blowout game was now maybe a big hit away from being within reach, Roberts stuck with the right-handed-hitting Hernandez, who struck out. Justin Turner then hit into a double play, and the rally was stopped before it ever got started.

“As a player, when you hear that (you’re being pinch-hit for), you mentally check out,” Roberts said of his decision to replace Utley even though the circumstances had changed. “Not to say Chase checked out, but you let your guard down a little bit when the manager tells you you’re out of the game. And I wanted to give (Hernandez) ample time to prepare for the at-bat.”

Roberts could have given Hernandez time to prepare for the at-bat, telling him to be ready, without telling Utley he was out of the game. It seemed Roberts was giving up on the game far too early, but he still tried to explain away his mishandling of the situation.

“Being down seven runs and not having threatened at all against Tropeano, that was a point ... it’s just a lot harder to get back up to get a major league at-bat,” Roberts said. “(Hernandez) was ready to go, physically and mentally ready for that at-bat, and he (struck out). My intent was just to, in a game like that, I want to make sure I take care of certain players, and Chase has done everything I’ve asked. For him to be in a game, down seven runs, I just didn’t like that visual.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-21

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Scott Kazmir, 3-3, 4.89 ERA) at Padres (LHP Christian Friedrich, 0-1, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, one day after making his first major league start of the season. Bolsinger gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, getting the loss against the Angels.

--RHP Ross Stripling got the loss Thursday against the Angels after giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. He was coming off wins in his previous two starts, but was in trouble early and often against the Angels.

--RHP Chin-hui Tsao was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, but his stay may not be long. The Dodgers currently have 13 pitchers on the roster but likely will go back down to 12 on Friday when they return to playing National League games, needing the roster spot for a bench player. Tsao was 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and six saves for Oklahoma City. He pitched a scoreless inning for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Angels.

--LHP Scott Kazmir will start Friday’s game against the Padres. Kazmir is coming off his longest outing of the season -- 8 2/3 innings against the Cardinals, earning the win after giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits. He is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in three career starts vs. San Diego.

--SS Corey Seager went 1-for-4 Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, one short of his career high. He is hitting .381 (16-for-42) with three doubles, five homers and seven RBIs during the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For us, we can’t sustain any traction, any momentum. So it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating, and all the way around. There’s some plays defensively, but the pitching, the timely hitting, all that stuff, when you don’t do those things, it’s tough to win.” -- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.