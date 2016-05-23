Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wasn't so much celebrating his team's 17-inning win at Petco Park on Sunday as breathing a sigh of relief.

A third consecutive walk-off loss to the Padres could have made for a long bus trip back to Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Going into Sunday, the Dodgers had lost four games in a row and six of their last seven to slip from a tie for first in the National League West to third place and 4 1/2 games behind the streaking San Francisco Giants.

And once the Dodgers were retired in the top of the ninth still tied with the Padres, they were facing the possibility seeing the home team celebrate a game-ending run for the third day in a row.

"We needed a win without a doubt," said Roberts, whose team plays host to the Cincinnati Reds for three games at Dodger Stadium to start this week before hitting the road for a tough road trip to the New York Mets (three games) and Chicago Cubs (four).

"I asked (22) players to give a little bit more today, and they all did. This win was really special. It really is. This is something that can propel us, move us forward."

The only Dodgers who didn't see action Sunday were starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Scott Kazmir and Alex Wood. Ross Stripling, who started Thursday against the Angels in Anaheim, pitched three scoreless innings Sunday to record the win.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 1-2, 4.44 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 6-1, 1.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Scott Van Skyle began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. Van Slyke has been sidelined since April 10 due to lower back pain.

--RHP Frankie Montas, who hadn't pitched since having rib resection surgery on Feb. 21, joined Double-A Tulsa on a rehab assignment Sunday. He pitched two innings, allowing one run (on a homer) and two hits. He struck out two and walked one.

--C Yasmani Grandal didn't start Sunday after fouling a pitch off his right foot Saturday night. X-rays were taken after Grandal came out of Saturday's game and were negative. Grandal struck out as a pinch hitter Sunday. The Dodgers said his foot would be re-examined Monday.

--2B Chase Utley went 3-for-9 Sunday. He has reached base in eight of his last 10 games, going 12-for-30. He is also hitting .328 in his past 15 road games (21-for-64) since April 10.

--3B Justin Turner's game-tying, pinch-hit homer off LHP Ryan Buchter in the seventh inning Sunday continued his run of excellent hitting against the Padres. Turner is a career .318 hitter against San Diego (48-for-151) with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs in 49 games.

--RHP Ross Stripling probably won't be making his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Reds at Dodger Stadium. Stripling worked the final three innings of the Dodgers' 9-5, 17-inning victory in San Diego on Sunday. He allowed no runs on two hits with a strikeout and threw 38 pitches, and he emerged with the win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "Today is something that can really propel us." -- Manager Dave Roberts, after the Dodgers pulled out a 9-5, 17-inning win at San Diego on Sunday.