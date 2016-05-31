Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Los Angeles Dodgers’ game notes on Sunday night listed right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda as the probable starting pitcher for Thursday. Listing “phew” might have sufficed, as well.

The Dodgers were relieved Sunday to confirm Maeda avoided series injury on Saturday night, when he was hit in the right hand in the first inning by a comebacker off the bat of New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto.

Maeda stayed in the game and pitched five shutout innings to earn the win. X-rays administered later Saturday were negative, and both Maeda and the Dodgers were pleasantly surprised when he reported to Citi Field on Sunday with no swelling in the hand.

“Swelling dissipated,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday afternoon before Los Angeles beat the Mets 4-2. “You expected it to be a lot worse today, but he says he feels good.”

Roberts said Maeda’s between-starts routine won’t be impacted before the 28-year-old from Japan takes the mound for the Dodgers in the finale of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

“Yeah, we dodged a bullet,” Roberts said.

Through 10 starts during his first season in the United State, Maeda is 4-3 with a 3.00 ERA. He was 3-0 with a 0.36 ERA through four outings, but he went 0-3 with a 6.08 ERA in his next five starts before beating the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-24

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood, 1-3, 4.03 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-1, 2.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood will return to the Dodgers’ rotation Monday, when he takes the mound for the opener of a four-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Wood last started on May 21, when he earned the win after allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out a career-high 13 over six innings in the Dodgers’ 3-2 victory over the Padres. He was pushed back from his scheduled start last Friday due to a triceps injury he sustained while batting against San Diego. Wood has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last three starts, during which he has lowered his overall ERA from 5.18 to 4.03. In five career games (two starts) against the Cubs, Wood is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

--LHP Hyun-jin Ryu (shoulder, groin) will have his next rehab start pushed back after he felt soreness in his surgically repaired left shoulder. Ryu, who underwent shoulder surgery 12 months ago and has not pitched in the majors since 2014, felt fine the night of his most recent start on Wednesday but didn’t feel good the next morning. Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday the Dodgers hope Ryu can resume his rehab after missing one turn through the rotation and still return to the majors in June.

--RHP Kenta Maeda is in line to make his next start as scheduled Thursday. Maeda survived an injury scare Saturday, when he was hit on the right hand by a line drive off the bat of Mets LF Michael Conforto. Maeda stayed in the game, earned the win with five shutout innings and reported to Citi Field on Sunday with far less swelling in the hand than either he or the Dodgers expected. Manager Dave Roberts said Maeda’s between-starts work won’t be impacted by the injury. Maeda is 4-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 10 starts this year.

--OF Trayce Thompson (back spasms) didn’t play Sunday night but was available off the bench during the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Mets. Thompson tweaked his back while batting in the fourth inning Saturday, and he was removed for OF Yasiel Puig. Thompson said afterward he felt fine, and manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Thompson could have played if necessary. Thompson is batting .274 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in just 106 at-bats this season.

--OF Alex Guerrero went a combined 1-for-8 with six strikeouts in rehab games for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday and Sunday. In 16 total rehab games, in Class A, Double-A and Triple-A, he is 9-for-66 (.136) with one homer and four RBIs. Gonzalez has been on the disabled list all season due to a left knee contusion.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw finished off a dominant May in impressive fashion Sunday night, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out 10 over 7 2/3 innings in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Mets. Kershaw was pulled in favor of LHP Adam Liberatore with the tying run on second and Mets RF Curtis Granderson, a left-handed hitter, due up. It was the first time this season Kershaw has been pulled in the middle of an inning. Granderson laced an RBI triple on Liberatore’s fourth pitch to cost Kershaw what would have been his sixth win of the month. Kershaw finished May 5-0 with a 0.91 ERA (five earned runs in 49 2/3 innings) with 65 strikeouts and more shutouts (three) than walks (two). Overall this season, Kershaw is 7-1 and leads the majors in ERA (1.56), strikeouts (105) and WHIP (0.65). He has issued just five walks all season and is the first pitcher in history to record 100 strikeouts before issuing his sixth walk in a season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When Clayton’s on the mound, it’s tantalizing to have him finish every game. He’s never going to be a guy that says, ‘I’ve had enough,’ whether it’s 110, 120, 130 pitches. It’s always comforting to have him as a fallback. But I made that decision, and I’ve got to live with it.” -- Manager Dave Roberts, after pulling LHP Clayton Kershaw in the eighth inning Sunday and watching LHP Adam Liberatore enter and squander the Dodgers’ lead. Los Angeles bounced back with two runs in the ninth and beat the Mets 4-2.