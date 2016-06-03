Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Will Julio Urias’ second run with the Los Angeles Dodgers last longer than his first?

The 19-year rookie left-hander was shelled in his major league debut May 27 -- giving up three runs on five hits against the Mets in 2 2/3 innings -- and was promptly sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

With left-hander Alex Wood going on the 15-day disabled list this week, it led the Dodgers to take another look at Urias.

Urias made his second career start Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He lasted longer but was hit harder.

Urias (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits over five innings against the Cubs, including three home runs. He struck out four and walked one.

“Every day he takes the mound up here it’s a learning lesson,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He left a few balls up and they made him pay. Gave up three home runs. When you elevate in the strike zone there’s damage to be had. (But) Julio is continuing to learn and threw the ball well early on.”

Urias is the 34th Dodger to make his big league debut as a teenager since the club joined the National League in 1890 and first since Adrian Beltre in 1998.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-27

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 1-5, 2.77 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Kenta Maeda, 4-3, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Julio Urias (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits over five innings against the Cubs, including three homers. He struck out four and walked one. It was his second major league start and first since returning from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier this week. “Every day he takes the mound up here it’s a learning lesson,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

--RF Trayce Thompson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the fifth inning on Thursday. He is batting .270 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs.

--LHP Alex Wood will need at least four weeks of rest before he resumes throwing after moving onto the disabled list this week with a posterior impingement in his left elbow. Wood is 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA in 10 starts this year.

--SS Corey Seager finished May with a .301 average, six doubles, seven homers and 15 RBIs in 28 games. He was 0-for-2 with a walk on Thursday and is batting .274 with nine homers and 28 RBIs for the full season.

--LHP Kenta Maeda (4-3, 3.00 ERA) last pitched May 28 against the Mets, allowing two hits over five scoreless innings and earning the win in the Dodgers’ 9-1 triumph. He struck out three and issued two walks for his first win since April 23. Maeda opened the season 3-0 and has gone 1-3 since. He’ll face the Braves for the first time.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every day he takes the mound up here it’s a learning lesson.” -- Manager Dave Roberts on 19-year-old rookie left-hander Julio Urias, who allowed six runs on eight hits (three home runs) over five innings against the Cubs on Thursday.

==