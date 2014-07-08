Preview: Dodgers at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers look to snap a three-game losing streak Tuesday when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first of two interleague matchups between the first-place teams. The streaky Tigers had won 12 of 14 games before dropping the final three contests of a series with Tampa Bay over the holiday weekend by a combined 20-8 margin. Detroit continues to go day-to-day with All-Star designated hitter Victor Martinez, who has missed the last two games with back issues.

The Dodgers gave shortstop Hanley Ramirez the day off Sunday as he works his way through a variety of ailments. They did not need him in an 8-2 victory over Colorado, the club’s 16th win in 23 games, a surge that has them entering the final stretch before the All-Star break with a half-game lead over San Francisco in the National League West through Sunday. Detroit split a pair of extra-inning affairs in Los Angeles earlier this season.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNLA (Los Angeles), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-4, 3.08 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (7-7, 4.71)

Ryu is 6-1 with a 1.62 ERA in eight road starts, yielding 38 hits in 50 innings overall and lasting at least six innings in his last seven appearances away from home. He has produced a quality start in eight of his last nine outings, including a no-decision against Cleveland at home on Wednesday when he permitted two runs in seven innings while striking out eight. Ryu, who has never faced Detroit, is 2-2 with a 4.23 ERA in six career interleague starts.

Since giving up seven runs in back-to-back starts in the middle of June, Verlander has gone 1-0 with a 3.32 ERA over a span of three starts. The former MVP has struck out 20 batters while walking only two over that stretch. The 31-year-old, who will be making his first career start against Los Angeles, gave up 22 runs (18 earned) over three home starts before limiting Oakland to two runs in six innings of a 9-3 victory in Detroit last Wednesday.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers swept three from the Dodgers in the last meeting in Detroit in 2008.

2. Los Angeles starters own a 3.03 ERA, best in the majors.

3. The teams are a combined 45-45 at home and 54-32 on the road.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Dodgers 3