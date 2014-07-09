Verlander recovers as Tigers knock off Dodgers

DETROIT -- Justin Verlander keeps on winning in interleague play, even on nights when he seems vulnerable to an early knockout.

The Detroit Tigers ace right-hander gave up five first-inning runs but bounced back while his offense erupted. The Tigers recorded season highs in runs and hits to erase the early deficit and thump the Los Angeles Dodgers 14-5 on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

Verlander (8-7) recovered from his wobbly start to hold the Dodgers scoreless over the next five innings and get the win. He is 23-2 in 30 career interleague starts and 12-0 in his last 14.

“That first inning is tough but as a starting pitcher you have to have the ability to turn the page and I was able to do that,” said Verlander, who retired 13 straight batters at one point. “It’s nice to get these wins on occasion. It’s not going to happen too often. It’s a nice feeling when you’re able to keep your team in the game when at other times, maybe when I was younger, it’s a two-inning or three-inning, eight-run affair instead of being able to grind out six innings and keep those guys where they’re at.”

Left fielder Rajai Davis had three hits and three RBIs, while first baseman Miguel Cabrera and right fielder Torii Hunter each had three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs for the American League Central Division-leading Tigers (49-37). Third baseman Nick Castellanos added three hits, three runs scored and an RBI in Detroit’s 20-hit attack.

The Tigers took the lead by the third inning and knocked out Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-5) in the process. They evened the score in the second, moved ahead with a two-run third, then pulled away with a four-run fourth.

Third baseman Juan Uribe hit his fifth homer of the season for Los Angeles (51-41).

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly was ejected during the top of the sixth inning for arguing with home plate umpire Paul Schrieber. Mattingly had been unhappy with Schrieber’s strike zone, though he felt the ejection was unjustified.

“He threw me out from the dugout and I was just talking to (first baseman) Adrian (Gonzalez),” he said. “I don’t understand why I got thrown out.”

Los Angeles had won three of four at Colorado before its two-game series in Detroit, which concludes with a Wednesday matinee.

“I think we’ve had two or three of them,” Mattingly said of the lopsided loss. “We just have to turn around and move forward. I’d say the same thing if we got 10 or 15 runs tonight. We need to be ready to play tomorrow morning. This is a game we have to get rid of. It happens in this game, but it’s not a lot of fun when you’re on this side of it.”

The rally started when the Tigers won a challenge after Hunter, leading off the second, was called out while going for an extra-base hit. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig made a strong throw to second but Hunter knew he beat the tag.

“I was safe but he scared me,” Hunter said of Puig. “I told him I wasn’t going to run on him anymore.”

Detroit proceeded to get seven more hits during the inning. Catcher Alex Avila, Davis, second baseman Ian Kinsler and Cabrera had run-scoring singles and a wild pitch brought in another run.

Davis drove in the go-ahead run in the third with a single, prompting Mattingly to remove Ryu. Austin Jackson’s sacrifice fly off reliever Jamey Wright made it 7-5.

A four-run fourth against Wright and Chris Perez pushed the Tigers’ lead to 11-5. Hunter’s RBI single in the fifth made it 12-5.

“We knew we had some work to do,” Hunter said. “Verlander got down early, we got him some runs to make it 5-5 and he just settled down from there. He pitched inside, he pitched out and kept those guys off-balance.”

NOTES: Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 7, with a left hip impingement. Beckett, who is 6-5 in 17 starts and ranks third in the National League with a 2.26 ERA, was injured while running the bases against Colorado on Sunday. RHP Pedro Baez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he posted a 4.50 ERA in 17 appearances, to take Beckett’s roster spot. ... Tigers DH Victor Martinez, the American League’s third-leading hitter at .328, was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game with side soreness. ... The teams only played two previous series at Comerica Park. The Dodgers posted a three-game sweep in June 2003 and the Tigers notched a three-game sweep in June 2008. ... Wednesday’s matinee features an All-Star matchup between Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke and Tigers RHP Max Scherzer.