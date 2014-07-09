Early runs help Tigers win pitchng duel

DETROIT -- Austin Jackson knew the team that got the early jump in a matchup of All-Star pitchers would have a big edge.

The Detroit Tigers scored two first-inning runs and that’s all Max Scherzer needed. The right-hander outdueled the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Zack Greinke in a 4-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park.

“You’ve got two great pitchers pitching and if you give those guys some run support, they pretty much take care of the rest,” said Jackson, Detroit’s center fielder who sparked the inning with a leadoff triple. “We were fortunate enough to be the ones to get out on them.”

Scherzer held the Dodgers to four hits and struck out out seven in seven innings. Relievers Joba Chamberlain and Joe Nathan finished up with perfect innings. Nathan notched his 18th save for the American League Central-leading Tigers (50-37).

Rookie shortstop Miguel Rojas’ first career homer was the only run allowed by Scherzer (11-3), who has held opponents to a combined five earned runs in his last four starts.

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig made a baserunning blunder in the top of the first inning, getting tagged out at third on a fielder’s choice after he hit a one-out triple. Scherzer then found a pitch to keep the Dodgers at bay.

“They’re a very aggressive team and you’ve got to be aggressive right back at them,” Scherzer said. “I didn’t have my best stuff early. I didn’t throw my slider in the first inning, it wasn’t quite there yet. But I made adjustments after the first inning and that pitch was huge for me today. They’re a very heavy right-handed lineup and I was able to use my slider the rest of the game.”

Jackson had two extra-base hits and scored twice to lead Detroit’s offense. Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera was not in the lineup for the first time this season as manager Brad Ausmus decided to give the reigning two-time American League Most Valuable Player a rest.

The Tigers still had enough juice in their attack to take the two-game series against the National League West leaders.

“I believe in everybody in this clubhouse,” Scherzer said. “All 25 guys, if they get their number called, they’re going to respond and sure enough, they did today.”

Greinke (11-5) gave up three runs and seven hits while striking out eight for the Dodgers (51-42).

“I thought Zack was pretty good today after they got a couple in the first. Like any of the big boys, they settle down and you have a tough time getting to them,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said. “We had a chance there in the first and didn’t get Zack an early cushion and from there, we didn’t do much with their guy.”

Rojas’ homer was the only run the Dodgers managed in the series after a five-run first inning against Justin Verlander on Tuesday. Detroit roared back in that game with 14 straight runs.

“Obviously, we’re seeing Scherzer, who last year was probably the best pitcher in the American League, and Verlander, who’s probably been the best pitcher in the AL for a little bit,” Mattingly said. “We have to give them credit, but at the same time, we have to take responsibility for getting better and having better at-bats.”

After Jackson’s leadoff triple, second baseman Ian Kinsler drove him in with a single. Kinsler scored three batters later on first baseman Don Kelly’s RBI single.

Third baseman Nick Castellanos’ run-scoring single in the third made it 3-0.

Rojas’ home run to left center with two outs in the fifth ended Scherzer’s shutout bid.

Tigers designated hitter Torii Hunter’s sacrifice fly brought home Jackson in the eighth.

NOTES: Detroit All-Star DH Victor Martinez, who missed his fourth consecutive game with side soreness, is questionable for the four-game weekend series in Kansas City that begins on Thursday. “We haven’t made any decision,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I talked to him (Wednesday) and he’s actually feeling a lot better. That’s a good sign. But if you get to a point where it’s Friday and he hasn’t played then really, what’s the upside of taking a chance and playing him Saturday and Sunday?” ... Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw looks to extend his scoreless streak of 36 innings when he opposes San Diego on Thursday. ... Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said LF Carl Crawford, who completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, will be his fourth outfielder when he’s activated from the 15-day disabled list. Crawford has been out since May 27 with a left ankle sprain. “I‘m not really planning on making any big changes right now,” Mattingly said. “We’re playing pretty well, so we’ll leave it as it is.”