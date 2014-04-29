Preview: Dodgers at Twins

The Minnesota Twins hope to play their first game in three days when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in the opener of their three-game series. Minnesota’s contest Sunday against the visiting Detroit Tigers was rained out and the Twins had an off day Monday. Weather reports call for additional rain the next three days in Minneapolis, which could complicate matters because it’s an interleague series and Los Angeles is not scheduled to come to town again.

The Dodgers are scheduled to open a nine-game road trip after losing five or their last seven on their recently concluded 10-game homestand. They continue to sit in the middle of the pack in most offensive categories, though Hanley Ramirez is 8-for-16 in his last five games and Yasiel Puig is 8-for-25 in his last six. Twins designated hitter Chris Colabello has hit his first slump of the season, collecting one hit in his last 13 at-bats.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUPS: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (4-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (3-1, 3.63)

Greinke tries to continue his stellar start to the season, which is actually a carry-over from last year. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in his last 17 outings - the longest such streak in the modern era. Greinke spent seven seasons pitching in the same division as the Twins while with the Kansas City Royals from 2004-10 and posted a 4-8 record and 4.73 ERA in 22 appearances (18 starts) against them.

Gibson was Sunday’s scheduled starter, which means he’ll have a full week between turns after giving up seven runs and 10 hits in three innings of a 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on April 22. He was much sharper in his first three appearances this season, allowing two earned runs in 19 1/3 innings and hasn’t surrendered a home run in his last six starts dating to last season. Gibson has made one other interleague start in his career—his final outing last season—and allowed four runs and 10 hits in just 3 2/3 innings of a 6-1 loss to the New York Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez began the week leading the National League in home runs with eight.

2. Dodgers RHP Chris Withrow has 18 strikeouts and 10 walks in 12 1/3 innings out of the bullpen this season.

3. The Dodgers are one win shy of 10,000 in their franchise history.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Twins 1