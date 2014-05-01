Preview: Dodgers at Twins (Game 2)

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the series in a bit of a slump but have a chance to put a nice winning streak together if they can take a doubleheader from the host Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Tuesday’s scheduled opener was postponed by rain and the Dodgers, who entered the series losers of five of seven, got a strong start from Zack Greinke and took the opener 6-4 on Wednesday. The Twins fell back to .500 (12-12) with the loss.

Los Angeles dropped the slumping Carl Crawford all the way down to ninth in the order with no pitcher hitting in the American League park, and he was the only one in the lineup without at least one hit in Wednesday’s win. Yasiel Puig, Adrian Gonzalez and Andre Ethier each recorded two hits and an RBI in the 12-hit attack. Minnesota made its own lineup adjustments in the opener, sitting Aaron Hicks and Pedro Florimon in favor of Sam Fuld and Edurado Escobar. Fuld doubled and scored while Escobar went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (0-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. Twins LH Kris Johnson (2013: 0-2, 6.10)

Beckett has yielded a total of two earned runs in is last three starts and worked a season-high eight innings against Colorado in a no-decision last week. The Texas native struck out six and did not walk a batter against the Rockies and has surrendered a total of 12 hits in 22 frames. Beckett is 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA in six career starts against Minnesota.

Johnson got his first taste of the major leagues at the age of 28 with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, making four appearances - three starts. Minnesota brought the 29-year-old into the organization over the winter and will make him the 26th man on the roster for a spot start on Thursday. Johnson posted a 2.86 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Rochester.

1. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw struck out nine over five innings in his second rehab outing on Wednesday and is expected to rejoin the team for a start early next week.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer has recorded multiple hits in three of his last four games.

3. Los Angeles LHP Paco Rodriguez allowed three runs on Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A a day earlier.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Twins 3