(Updated: CORRECTS Wednesday’s pitchers in graph 2)

Dodgers at Twins, ppd: Tuesday’s series opener between Los Angeles and host Minnesota was postponed due to rain and cold weather.

The game is scheduled to be made up Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader - weather permitting - as similar weather is forecast for the Minneapolis area for the next three days. The Dodgers’ Zack Greinke (4-0, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to face the Twins’ Kyle Gibson (3-1, 3.63) on Wednesday.

Los Angeles hasn’t played in Minnesota in three years. The Twins have been off since Saturday as Sunday’s game against the visiting Detroit Tigers was also rained out and Monday was an off day.