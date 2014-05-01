Dodgers 9, Twins 4: Yasiel Puig tied a career high with four hits and drove in a pair of runs to help visiting Los Angeles take the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Juan Uribe went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Miguel Olivo also knocked in two runs for the Dodgers, who tallied a season-high 15 hits. Dan Haren (4-0) gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings to stay perfect in his first season with Los Angeles.

The struggles continued for Minnesota right-hander Mike Pelfrey (0-3), who was reached for five runs and seven hits with three walks in a season-low four innings. Brian Dozier recorded a two-run single and Jason Kubel drove in a run with a base hit as the Twins fell to 1-3 on their current homestand.

Minnesota struck for two runs in the first when Kubel lofted an RBI base hit to left and the Dodgers committed two throwing errors getting the ball back in, allowing a second run to score. Puig capped a three-run second with a double to score a pair and Matt Kemp made it 4-2 when he went the other way for a run-scoring double in the third.

Uribe knocked in Kemp one out later with a base hit to center for a 5-2 advantage and then had a ground-rule double in the seventh to highlight a three-run rally that increased the lead to 8-4. Chris Perez stranded a pair of Twins in the eighth and Olivo added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to cap the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Dodgers also committed an error in the eighth to give them three miscues in a game for the fourth time this year. ... Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez had a single and three walks in five plate appearances. ... Dodgers RH Red Patterson makes his major-league debut in the nightcap opposite Twins LH Kris Johnson, who will be making his team and season debut.