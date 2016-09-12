Preview: Dodgers at Yankees

The New York Yankees finally had their winning streak come to an end on Sunday but have spent the last month moving back into postseason contention. The Yankees will try to get back into the win column and keep the pressure on the wild card leaders in the American League when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game interleague series on Monday.

New York fell to Tampa Bay 4-2 on Sunday to snap a seven-game winning streak but has won 20 of its last 30 to draw within two games of the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays, who are tied atop the AL wild card standings. The upcoming series against the Dodgers marks the last of the season against an out-of-division opponent for the Yankees, who get a chance to win the AL East as well with division-leading Boston on the schedule seven times in the final 17 games. Los Angeles is well on its way to a National League West title, holding a three-game lead over San Francisco, but comes in cold after dropping a 3-0 decision in Miami on Sunday to lose the series. The Dodgers are making their first trip to New York since 2013 and are 8-9 in interleague play this season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Jose De Leon (1-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Bryan Mitchell (1-0, 0.00)

De Leon is making his second career start and could be auditioning for a longer stint in the rotation with lefty Scott Kazmir (neck, rib) not ready to come off the disabled list. De Leon picked up the win in his major-league debut on Sept. 4 against San Diego, allowing three earned runs and five hits in six innings while striking out nine. The 24-year-old went 7-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Mitchell made his first start of the season against Toronto on Wednesday and breezed through five scoreless innings to earn the win. The 25-year-old was in line for a spot on the major league roster before suffering a broken toe in spring training and was brought back from Triple-A when Chad Green (elbow) was lost for the season. Mitchell posted a 4.29 ERA in six minor league starts prior to being recalled.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 2B Chase Utley is 0-for-14 in his last four games.

2. Yankees SS Didi Gregorius is 3-for-34 this month.

3. Los Angeles OF Andre Ethier (leg) made his season debut in Miami and went 0-for-4 in two games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Yankees 5