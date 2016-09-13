Preview: Dodgers at Yankees

The New York Yankees have a very small margin for error the rest of the way and cannot afford a series loss at home if they hope to stay in the American League postseason race. The Yankees will try to even the series and gain back a game in the standings when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second of a three-game interleague series on Tuesday.

New York dropped five games behind AL East-leading Boston and remained two games behind the Baltimore Orioles, who hold the second AL wild card, after Monday's 8-2 setback. The Yankees have dropped two in a row since putting themselves back in the race with a seven-game winning streak and are suddenly slumping offensively with a total of four runs in the two games, including a five-hit effort on Monday. The Dodgers had a surprising amount of support from the road fans in a rare trip to Yankee Stadium and enjoyed cheers along with banners in their favor and a "role call" for the starters in the first inning. National League West-leading Los Angeles took advantage of the good feelings and raced out with six runs in the first three innings to put it away earlier.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet Los Angeles, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Julio Urias (5-2, 3.69 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (8-12, 4.27)

Urias has not lost since being recalled at the beginning of August and allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last five appearances. The 20-year-old Mexican had a string of four straight wins come to an end last time out at San Diego on Sept. 2, when he was charged with two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. Urias is having his innings monitored carefully and has yet to record an out in the seventh inning in the majors.

Sabathia is winless in his last three starts and was bounced after four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. The hefty veteran surrendered three runs - all on solo home runs - and seven hits in the outing and has yielded 13 homers in his last nine outings. Sabathia is making his third interleague start of the season and was rocked for 11 runs - 10 earned - and 15 hits over 10 total innings in his two previous chances against NL teams.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees SS Didi Gregorius sat out on Monday and could miss Tuesday as well while resting a series of nagging injuries.

2. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig homered on Monday and has three blasts in 14 at-bats since returning from the minors.

3. New York rookie 1B Tyler Austin is 0-for-9 with eight strikeouts in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Yankees 4