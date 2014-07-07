Preview: Giants at Athletics

The annual Bay Bridge Series could have two installments this year. The San Francisco Giants and host Oakland Athletics begin their usual four-game clash Monday, with both teams harboring realistic hopes of a trip to the World Series. The Athletics own the best record in baseball after finishing a four-game sweep of Toronto on Sunday and are 28-15 at home.Oakland looks to continue its dominant pitching after allowing a total of four runs in four games against the Blue Jays, including a 1-0 win in 12 innings on Friday. San Francisco hopes its recent slide - the Giants lost 18 of 23 to slip out of first place in the National League West - has subsided after winning its final two games in San Diego over the weekend. The Giants will try to score some runs for Ryan Vogelsong as they’ve been shut out in two games he has started and scored three or fewer runs in 10 of his 17 outings.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, NBC Bay Area (San Francisco), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (5-5, 3.86 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (6-5, 3.23)

Vogelsong has been the picture of tough luck lately, losing his last two times out despite posting quality starts and impressive outings. The 36-year-old held St. Louis to two runs over seven innings on Wednesday but was on the wrong end of a 2-0 decision. Vogelsong is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in three starts against the Athletics, most recently facing them in 2012.

Chavez’s time in the starting rotation could be coming to a close thanks to the acquisition of Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel, as well as the 30-year-old’s declining performance of late. He has allowed nine runs in 10 innings over his last two starts, including a loss at Detroit on Wednesday. Chavez is 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA in four relief appearances against the Giants, whom he last faced in 2010.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco is 36-11 when scoring first.

2. An MRI on Oakland 1B Brandon Moss’ sore left ankle came back negative Sunday, and he remains day-to-day after missing the last two games.

3. Giants 3B Pablo Sandoval sat out Sunday’s game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow a day earlier and is considered day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Giants 3