Preview: Giants at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics had a highly successful road trip and look to continue their winning ways at home as they resume their four-game, home-and-home interleague series with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Oakland took three of four from the American League West-rival Angels in Los Angeles before capturing both of its contests in San Francisco, including Tuesday's 13-11 affair.

Coco Crisp has gone 8-for-21 with seven RBIs and nine runs scored on the road trip and carries a six-game hitting streak into Wednesday's contest. San Francisco hopes to keep its runs allowed to a minimum, as it has surrendered a total of 28 over its last three games. Ramiro Pena has registered three consecutive two-hit efforts and six in his last eight contests. Angel Pagan enters Wednesday with a nine-game hitting streak during which he is 15-for-37 with 11 RBIs.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (4-6, 5.22 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (2-4, 6.02)

Peavy is coming off his third win in four decisions, a triumph over Philadelphia on Friday in which he allowed two runs and seven hits over a season high-tying seven innings. The 35-year-old native of Alabama has turned things around, yielding fewer than three runs in six of his last eight outings after surrendering at least four in five of his first six turns this season. Peavy has pitched well against Oakland, going 2-1 with one shutout and a 2.96 ERA in four career starts.

Manaea will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and make his first start since June 13, when he suffered a strained forearm against Texas. The 24-year-old from Indiana had a rehab outing with Single-A Stockton on Friday, allowing two runs and two hits with two walks and three strikeouts while throwing 64 pitches in 3 2/3 innings. Manaea, who never has faced San Francisco, is 2-2 with a 4.54 ERA in seven starts at home this season - his first in the major leagues.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 2B Joe Panik was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to concussion symptoms, which have come as a result of him being hit in the head by a pitch on June 18 against Tampa Bay.

2. Oakland RF Josh Reddick returned from a fractured thumb on Tuesday and went 1-for-6 in his first game since May 19.

3. San Francisco 3B Conor Gillaspie has recorded four hits twice in his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Athletics 3