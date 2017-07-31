Preview: Giants at Athletics

The San Francisco Giants are preparing to face Sonny Gray when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Monday for the opener of the Bay Bridge Series but may wind up seeing a different pitcher come game-time. Gray has been the subject of trade rumors over the last several days and still could be moved prior to Monday's non-waiver deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

Oakland pushed Gray's start back a day in order to give the team more time to potentially work out a deal and edged Minnesota 6-5 in 12 innings on Sunday for its second straight win following a five-game losing streak. The Athletics fell behind 5-0 before All-Star Yonder Alonso began the comeback in the fourth inning with an RBI double and ended it with a one-out solo homer - the second walk-off blast of his career. San Francisco continues its five-game road trip after being on the wrong side of a three-game sweep in its weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants squandered one-run leads in both the ninth and 11th innings Sunday en route to a 3-2 setback as Gorkys Hernandez recorded one of the team's nine singles to improve to 6-for-14 during his four-game hitting streak.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (3-9, 5.45 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (6-5, 3.43)

Cain has gone 2 1/2 months without recording a victory, suffering eight losses in 12 games (11 starts) since defeating the Dodgers on May 15. The 32-year-old Alabama native lasted only four innings against Pittsburgh last Monday, when he surrendered six runs - two earned - and six hits en route to a loss. Cain has posted an impressive 2.34 ERA in 12 career appearances (11 starts) against Oakland but sports just a 4-5 record.

Gray is 4-2 with a 1.37 ERA over his last six starts, allowing fewer than three earned runs in each outing. The 27-year-old Vanderbilt product struck out nine but was saddled with the loss at Toronto on Tuesday after yielding four unearned runs in six innings. Gray has given up three runs and 11 hits while recording 15 strikeouts and only three walks over 13 frames in winning both of his previous career turns against San Francisco.

Walk-Offs

1. The Athletics released RHP John Axford on Sunday - three days after the 2011 National League saves leader was designated for assignment.

2. San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt (wrist) returned from a two-game absence Sunday and went 0-for-2 with two walks.

3. Oakland optioned Frankie Montas, who went 1-1 with a 7.03 ERA in 23 relief appearances, to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday as fellow RHP Jharel Cotton was activated from the 10-day disabled list to make what proved to be an ineffective start against Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Giants 3