Preview: Giants at Braves

The Atlanta Braves’ starting rotation finally showed some cracks this week after dominating National League hitters for four weeks, but the Braves get one of their big guns back from the disabled list Friday when they open a three-game home series with San Francisco. Mike Minor, sidelined with left shoulder tendinitis, makes his season debut after a 13-win campaign last season and 11 victories in 2012. The Giants have won six of their past seven, averaging 5.6 runs per contest during that stretch.

Left fielder Michael Morse finished his first month with San Francisco hitting .302 with six homers and 20 RBIs, and has hits in seven of his past eight games. Second baseman Brandon Hicks has provided surprising power, hitting five homers in 61 at-bats after hitting just three in his first 90 career at-bats. The Braves open a nine-game homestand Friday, looking to improve on their 9-3 record at Turner Field.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Lincecum (1-1, 5.96 ERA) vs. Braves LH Mike Minor (2013: 13-9, 3.21)

Lincecum gave up nine hits but only two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings against Cleveland on Saturday, his third consecutive solid start after giving up 11 earned runs on 15 hits in 10 innings across his first two outings. Opponents are hitting .333 off Lincecum, who struck out a season-low three in his last start. Lincecum split two decisions against the Braves last season with a 1.38 ERA and is 7-6 lifetime against Atlanta.

Minor made five appearances during a minor-league rehab assignment, posting a 4.43 ERA with 19 strikeouts and four walks in 22 1/3 innings. He made 32 starts last season, finishing ninth in the NL in WHIP (1.090) for the second year in a row. Minor held opponents to a .232 batting average last season but wore down in the season’s final weeks, losing four of his last five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta RF Jason Heyward has hits in 10 of his past 11 games, batting 292 in that stretch.

2. The Giants have pitched well of late, posting a 2.91 ERA in their past seven contests.

3. Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson and the team reportedly are close to agreeing to a three-year contract extension through 2017.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Giants 4