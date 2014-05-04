Preview: Giants at Braves

There are not many Atlanta Braves starters who have needed a bounce-back start, but Alex Wood finds himself in that position when the Braves host the San Francisco Giants in the finale of a three-game set Sunday. Wood endured a miserable outing in his last start Tuesday at Miami, giving up seven runs in five innings as his ERA nearly doubled from 1.54 to 2.93. The Giants have taken the first two games of the series despite scoring only five runs – all coming on solo homers.

San Francisco outfielder Michael Morse has two of those long balls, one in each victory, and is 8-for-17 with five RBIs during his current five-game hitting streak. Excellent pitching has fueled the Giants’ 8-1 surge as they have allowed nine runs in their past seven victories. Atlanta is struggling offensively, scoring only nine runs during a five-game losing streak.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (2-3, 3.74 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (2-4, 2.93)

Bumgarner has lost his past three starts, but part of that can be attributed to lack of run support as San Francisco scored only six times in those three contests – including one in two games. He gave up four earned runs on seven hits with a season-high four walks in five innings in losing Monday to San Diego. Bumgarner has allowed two earned runs or less in four of his six starts.

Wood was hammered for seven runs on 10 hits with just two strikeouts against the Marlins, one week after striking out a career-high 11 against them in eight strong innings. The Braves are scoreless in his last three starts, including a pair of 1-0 losses before Tuesday’s rough outing. Wood has walked one hitter or fewer four times in six starts and had not allowed more than two earned runs before his last outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta is hitting .214 this season with runners in scoring position.

2. The Braves are expected to activate RHP Gavin Floyd (elbow) from the disabled list Sunday.

3. San Francisco 2B Marco Scutaro, sidelined all season with a strained lower back, has started taking batting practice but there is no timetable for his return.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Giants 2