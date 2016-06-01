Preview: Giants at Braves

Denard Span can be a game changer from the leadoff spot when healthy and the Giants center fielder is finding his stride as May turns to June. Span and San Francisco play the third contest of a four-game set Wednesday against the host Atlanta Braves, one night after Span collected three hits and two RBIs in a 4-0 victory to raise his average to .435 in his past six games.

Span missed 101 games last season while playing with Washington but has appeared in 51 of San Francisco’s 54 contests, hitting .328 in his past 17 games to help the Giants win for the 16th time in their past 19 contests. Atlanta had won three of its previous four games before collecting only one hit Tuesday, falling to 5-22 at home while being outscored 131-82. The Braves had scored 19 runs in their past four games before Tuesday’s shutout, the 31st time in 51 games Atlanta has scored three runs or fewer. Catcher Tyler Flowers recorded the Braves' hit Tuesday with a fifth-inning single and is hitting .316 in his past 12 games with five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Albert Suarez (1-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. Braves RH Williams Perez (2-1, 3.71)

San Francisco benefited greatly from Jake Peavy’s seven innings of one-hit pitching Tuesday, and confirmed afterward that Suarez will get his first major-league start in the third game of the series. Suarez has made five appearances out of the Giants’ bullpen, giving up three runs on 10 hits in 12 innings. He pitched five innings out of the bullpen Friday at Colorado, allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts, and went six innings in each of his three starts for Triple-A Sacramento before making his big-league debut May 8.

Much as he did in his first few starts as a rookie in 2015, Perez has pitched well in further bolstering his claim to a rotation spot. He held Miami to two runs on seven hits in six innings Friday, the fourth time in his past five starts the 25-year-old has limited opponents to two earned runs or fewer. Perez, who went 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA in two starts against San Francisco last season, has a 2.86 ERA in four home starts while holding opponents to a .187 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta traded RHP Jason Grilli to Toronto before Tuesday’s game for minor-league RHP Sean Ratcliffe. Grilli posted a 5.29 ERA in 21 appearances.

2. San Francisco 3B Matt Duffy did not start Tuesday, one day after being hit with a pitch on the left wrist. Duffy hit a RBI sacrifice fly in the eighth as a pinch hitter and played the final two innings at third base.

3. The Giants have won six of their past eight games in Atlanta.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Braves 2