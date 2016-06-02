Preview: Giants at Braves

The San Francisco Giants usually win when Madison Bumgarner starts, having done so the past seven times the star left-hander has taken the mound. Bumgarner gets the call in Thursday's series finale against the host Atlanta Braves, looking to continue his mastery of them and to gain a split of the four-game set.

San Francisco may be without one of its key offensive cogs for the series finale, as right fielder Hunter Pence left Wednesday’s game in the fourth inning with a hamstring injury suffered running to first base. Atlanta rookie outfielder Mallex Smith has driven in four of the Braves’ 10 runs in the first three games of the series, and is batting .317 when hitting ninth in the lineup. Atlanta is 16-36, the worst start through 52 games in franchise history since the 1911 Boston Braves opened the season 12-40. First baseman Freddie Freeman blasted his team-leading ninth homer of the season in the 11th inning Wednesday, his first long ball since a two-homer game May 20 at Philadelphia.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (6-2, 2.12 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Blair (0-3, 6.67)

Bumgarner has been outstanding of late, going 5-0 in his past seven starts while posting a 1.28 ERA, 54 strikeouts and 14 walks in 49 1/3 innings. He did not get a decision Saturday at Colorado, allowing one run on five hits to lower opponents’ batting average against him to .196 in his past seven outings. After going 0-3 in his first four career starts against the Braves, Bumgarner is 5-0 with a 2.09 ERA and 50 strikeouts in his past six outings versus Atlanta.

Blair responded in his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett Saturday, holding the Miami Marlins to two runs on five hits with a career-best five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings as the Braves rallied late for the victory. Acquired as part of the Shelby Miller/Dansby Swanson trade last offseason, Blair was hammered for nine runs in 1 1/3 innings May 17 at Pittsburgh but has allowed three earned runs or fewer in his other five starts. The 24-year-old has struggled with control at times, walking 14 while striking out 13 in 27 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta expects to activate RHP Jim Johnson (right groin strain) from the disabled list Friday, as the Braves start a six-game road trip to Los Angeles and San Diego.

2. San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt, who slugged a two-run homer in the fourth inning Wednesday, is hitting .476 with two homers, four doubles and five RBIs through six games of the Giants’ road trip.

3. The Braves lost INF Gordon Beckham to a left hamstring strain in the sixth inning Wednesday and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Braves 1