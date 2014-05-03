Morse’s homer nudges Giants past Braves

ATLANTA -- Michael Morse might be wearing a different uniform, but he is still finding a way to hurt the Atlanta Braves.

The big left fielder continued to live up to his reputation as a Braves killer with two hits, one of them a solo home run to the opposite field that proved the difference in the San Francisco Giants’ 2-1 win over Atlanta on Friday night at Turner Field.

Morse broke up a 1-1 game with a one-out homer in the sixth inning off Atlanta starter Mike Minor (0-1). It was the seventh homer of the year for Morse and the 10th of his career against Atlanta, most of those during the four years he played for Washington.

“He’s so strong. He’s got a chance when he hits it,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “He muscled that one out. A home run is a beautiful thing, especially when you’re facing a good pitcher.”

San Francisco has won three straight and seven of its last eight games. Atlanta has lost four in a row.

“That ball Morse hit was up,” Minor said. “That was a good piece of hitting.”

That slim run made a winner out of right-hander Tim Lincecum (2-1), who allowed one run, six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out four and improved his career record against the Braves to 8-6. Lincecum again failed to pitch past the sixth inning, but the Giants have now won the last four games he has started.

“He was in command of his fastball and that’s when he’s the most effective,” Bochy said. “He threw a lot of strikes (62 of 93 pitches) and looked comfortable out there. He was coming off a good game and he went out there with a lot of confidence.”

San Francisco got effective bullpen work from Jeremy Affeldt, Santiago Casilla and Sergio Romo, who pitched a scary but scoreless ninth for his eighth save.

Romo allowed a two-out hit by center fielder B.J. Upton and walked first baseman Freddie Freeman, but he struck out left fielder Justin Upton looking to end the game. Atlanta left 12 runners on base and was 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Braves had runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh but failed to capitalize. Pinch-hitter Ryan Doumit flied out to center field with runners on the corners and two out in the sixth. Third baseman Chris Johnson struck out swinging with runners on first and second and two out in the seventh.

“We had the right guys up at the plate late in the game, we’re just not putting that crooked number up,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We left people on. We’re just not getting them in when we have to.”

Minor was making his first start of the season. The southpaw won 13 games last year and is considered a top-of-the-rotation guy for the Braves but began the season on the disabled list because of tendinitis in his left shoulder. He allowed two runs and seven hits, two of them home runs, in six innings.

“I thought I did well,” Minor said. “I threw some quality pitches and they hit some mistakes.”

The Giants wasted no time jumping on Minor. Center fielder Angel Pagan hit the second pitch of the game for a home run, the eighth leadoff homer of his career and second of the season.

San Francisco threatened again in the second with runners on second and third with two outs, only to have Minor strike out Pagan to end the inning.

The Braves evened the score in the fifth. First baseman Freddie Freeman ended an 0-for-14 streak with a liner to right field that scored catcher Gerald Laird.

The win was nice start to the 10-game road trip for the Giants.

“It’s a great way to start a trip,” Bochy said. “The bullpen did a great job holding them, but that started with Timmy.”

NOTES: San Francisco RF Hunter Pence extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the first inning. ... Atlanta optioned RHP Gus Schlosser to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for LHP Mike Minor on the roster. Schlosser, a rookie, was 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in nine appearances and 11 innings. ... Atlanta signed 3B Chris Johnson to a three-year contract extension worth $24.5 million. The contract runs through 2017 with a club option for 2018. Johnson has a career average of .287 with 46 homers and 243 RBIs. This season, he is batting .255 with one homer and four RBIs. Atlanta obtained Johnson as part of the 2013 trade that brought Justin Upton to Atlanta. In 2013, Johnson finished second in the National League with a .321 batting average. ... Since 1994, the Giants have won only two series in Atlanta and entered the weekend a combined 24-54-1 in series outcomes.