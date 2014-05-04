Giants overpower Braves on way to fourth straight win

ATLANTA -- The San Francisco Giants have finally found the recipe for winning in Atlanta.

For the second straight game, the Giants used the long ball and their superior bullpen to prevail at Turner Field, where they have struggled more than at any other ballpark.

On Saturday night, the Giants clubbed three solo home runs in support of starting pitcher Ryan Vogelsong, who allowed only one run in six drama-filled innings as the Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1. The victory means the Giants will win only their third regular-season series at Turner Field since 1992.

“Same as last night,” said Giants manager Bruce Bochy, whose team hit two solo homers Friday in a 2-1 win. “The long ball won it for us. We’re not knocking any with runners in scoring position.”

First baseman Brandon Belt, catcher Buster Posey and left fielder Michael Morse each hit a homer against Atlanta ace Julio Teheran (2-2) and the Giants won their fourth straight and eighth in nine games.

“They say solo home runs don’t beat you, but they beat us two nights in a row,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Vogelsong (1-1) allowed five hits and four walks over six innings and retired the Braves in order only twice. But he was able to escape unscathed on three occasions when Atlanta had two runners on base -- once by inducing a weak ground ball, the other two with strikeouts. The Braves left seven runners on base against Vogelsong.

“He had good stuff tonight,” Bochy said. “And the bullpen came in and did their job.”

Jeremy Affeldt, Jean Machi and Sergio Romo each pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Romo earned his ninth save by retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Teheran allowed just four hits, but a career-high three of them left the park and doubled his total for the year. He struck out seven but lost for the first time since Opening Day. The loss was the fifth straight for the Braves.

“I made mistakes and I paid for it,” Teheran said. “I threw the pitches I wanted, and I threw them where I wanted to throw them. I just have to tip my hat.”

The Giants scored in the second inning on a long homer by Belt. The first baseman, who was mired in a 1-for-21 slump, connected for his eighth home run of the season and his first since April 23.

“That first at-bat, that was a great swing,” Bochy said. “He’s real close to where he needs to be.”

The Braves tied the game with a run in the third, when right fielder Jason Heyward singled, stole second and scored on center fielder B.J. Upton’s double. First baseman Freddie Freeman followed with a single that put runners at first and third, but the rally fizzled when left fielder Justin Upton struck out and Freeman was caught stealing after catcher Evan Gattis struck out.

“We got people on base, but we’ve got to get them in,” Gonzalez said. “We’ve got to get our offense going. Our offense isn’t helping us out. It seems like we’re getting a guy on each inning. We just can’t get them across home plate.”

The Giants regained the lead in the fourth when Posey led off the inning with a home run. It was the Georgia native’s seventh homer this season and his third against the Braves.

San Francisco got an insurance run in the seventh when Morse homered for the second consecutive game and eighth time this season.

NOTES: San Francisco RHP Matt Cain threw a bullpen session on Friday and is expected to make his start on Monday at Pittsburgh. Cain cut his right index finger while making a sandwich before the April 29 game against San Diego. ... The Braves continued their Heritage Weekend celebration on Saturday by honoring the Negro League and wearing the uniform of the Atlanta Black Crackers. The Giants wore the uniform of the San Francisco Sea Lions. The Braves honored 18 former Negro League players in an on-field ceremony before the game. ... The Braves plan to activate RHP Gavin Floyd on Sunday, but have not announced the corresponding move. It is expected that RHP David Hale will be optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Floyd is coming off Tommy John surgery and was signed in the offseason and expected to be placed in the rotation. But the team’s starting pitching has been so good that Floyd may have difficulty pushing someone aside. ... Giants RF Hunter Pence went 0-for-4 and had his hitting streak end at 10 games.