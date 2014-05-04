Giants complete sweep of Braves

ATLANTA -- The San Francisco Giants have their first series sweep in Atlanta since 1988 and the Braves have their first six-game losing streak in Fredi Gonzalez’s three years as Atlanta manager.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford delivered the first multi-homer game of his career and left-hander Madison Bumgarner continued the Giants’ dominant pitching in a 4-1 victory Sunday at Turner Field.

The Giants hit seven homers in the three games and recorded the sweep despite not having a hit with a runner in scoring position.

“I think we made history,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

The three hits off Bumgarner (3-3) in six innings were all singles and the Braves run was unearned as he struck out nine while walking one. Of his 95 pitches, 61 were strikes and he lowered his ERA to 3.18.

Crawford hit a tie-breaking bases-empty homer off Braves starter Alex Wood (2-5) in the fourth inning and smashed a two-run shot off reliever Jordan Walden in the eighth inning.

“I sweep anywhere on the road feels good,” Crawford said. “But a think a sweep here says a lot about this team.”

The Giants, leading the National League West with a 20-11 record after nine wins in 10 games, held the Braves to just one run in each of the three games.

“What a great job our pitching did here,” Bochy said.

The Giants scored only one of their nine runs in the series without the aid of a homer and it took a heads-up move by Bochy to get that first-inning run.

Right fielder Hunter Pence doubled with one out and moved to third base on a wild pitch by Wood. Pence came home when catcher Buster Posey bounced out to first baseman Freddie Freeman, but he was initially sent back after catcher’s interference was called on Evan Gattis for tipping Posey’s bat.

Bochy, a former catcher, knew he had an option and declined the interference call in favor of the run, preferring a 1-0 lead over the chance for a bigger inning.

“I didn’t want to give up that run,” said Bochy, noting how tough runs had been to come by in the series.

The Giants are now 15-1 this season when scoring first, a testament to the team’s pitching.

The Braves did tie it in the third inning thanks to a throwing error by Bumgarner on a bunt by Wood. Shortstop Ramiro Pena, who had singled with one out, raced to third on the play and scored on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Jason Heyward.

Crawford, though, put the Giants back ahead against Wood in the fourth inning with his second homer of the season. The left-handed hitter connected on a 1-2 fastball from the left-hander and sent a drive over the fence in right-center field.

Wood needed 104 pitches to make it through five innings. He gave up seven hits, walked one, hit another batter and struck out seven.

Crawford’s third homer of the year and second of the game came with one out in the eighth after a walk to second baseman Brandon Hicks. This time the count was 2-1 and Crawford pulled a fastball from Walden over the fence in right field.

“I‘m not a home run hitter, but fortunately I was able to stay short (with my swing) on a couple of fastballs,” Crawford said. “Both pitchers were pretty much in the same spot, both middle in.”

Santiago Casilla pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Giants to register his first save of the season.

“This is the first time since I’ve been in this uniform that we’ve had adversity like this,” said Braves third baseman Chris Johnson, who had two of his team’s four hits. “It will show what we’re really made of.”

“Things aren’t clicking right now,” Wood said. “But we have a good team. We’re going to get out of this.”

NOTES: Braves RHP Ervin Santana, 3-0 with a 2.41 ERA, will miss his scheduled start Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals because of a bruised right thumb and RHP Gavin Floyd will take his place. Floyd, who had Tommy John elbow surgery last May while with the Chicago White Sox, was activated Sunday after making six minor league rehab starts. ... The Braves open the three-game home series with the Cardinals on Monday. ... The Giants continue their road trip with three games at the Pittsburgh Pirates beginning Monday. ... RHP Matt Cain is slated to start after missing a scheduled home assignment on Tuesday against San Diego after cutting the tip of his right index finger. The cut did not require stitches. ... Braves SS Andrelton Simmons was out of the lineup Sunday to deal with what manager Fredi Gonzalez termed a “family matter.”