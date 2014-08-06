Preview: Giants at Brewers

Gerardo Parra made his presence known in his third game with Milwaukee and will again try to make an impact when the Brewers host the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Parra was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to the July 31 trade deadline and his first hit since joining the Brewers was a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning as Milwaukee posted a 4-3 series-opening win Tuesday. The Brewers lead St. Louis by one game in the National League Central.

Pablo Sandoval hit a three-run homer for all of San Francisco’s runs in the opener as the Giants fell for the eighth time in 12 games. San Francisco remains in close pursuit of the Los Angeles Dodgers and sits 3-2 on a 10-game road trip that ends with three games in Kansas City. Milwaukee center fielder Carlos Gomez homered and had three RBIs on Tuesday after being in a 3-for-31 slump over the previous seven games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (6-8, 3.88 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (6-5, 3.38)

Vogelsong snapped a personal five-game losing skid while dominating the New York Mets in his last outing. He allowed one run and two hits in the victory while tossing the second complete game of his career. Vogelsong is 2-3 with a 6.05 ERA in 12 career appearances (seven starts) against Milwaukee.

Gallardo halted a six-start winless stretch by blanking Tampa Bay on four hits over seven innings in his last turn. It was his second consecutive stellar performances as he allowed four hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the New York Mets in his previous turn. Gallardo is 6-3 with a 2.81 ERA in career starts against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco CF Angel Pagan (back) was completing a minor-league rehab stint Tuesday and could be activated for Wednesday’s contest.

2. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett (quadriceps) and OF Khris Davis (elbow) both sat out the opener but could be available Wednesday.

3. Sandoval is 2-for-18 – one of the hits is a homer – against Gallardo.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Brewers 3