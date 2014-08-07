Preview: Giants at Brewers

Jake Peavy looks to record his first victory in a San Francisco uniform when the Giants close a three-game series against the host Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon. Peavy dropped both of his first two starts after being acquired from Boston in late July, even though he retired the first 19 batters he faced in Saturday’s loss to the New York Mets. San Francisco posted a 7-4 victory on Wednesday, one night after the Brewers won the series opener.

The Giants are 2 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, while the Brewers are one game ahead of St. Louis and 1 1/2 clear of Pittsburgh in the NL Central. San Francisco’s Pablo Sandoval homered and collected three RBIs in Wednesday’s victory and has driven in nine runs over his last three games. Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun is 0-for-8 in the series and enters the finale with an 11-game homerless drought.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (1-11, 4.73 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (13-6, 3.52)

Peavy has given up just 10 hits and two walks in 13 innings since joining San Francisco. Including his time with the Red Sox, the veteran has lost 11 consecutive decisions since defeating the Toronto Blue Jays on April 25. Peavy is 3-3 with a 2.54 ERA in 10 career starts against Milwaukee.

Peralta has posted four consecutive victories, allowing just five runs during the stretch. He defeated St. Louis in his last turn, when he gave up two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Peralta is 1-0 with a 5.23 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants CF Angel Pagan (back) is expected to be activated from the disabled list prior to Thursday’s game.

2. Milwaukee 1B Mark Reynolds is 3-for-20 with 11 strikeouts against Peavy.

3. San Francisco OF Michael Morse registered three RBIs on Wednesday – matching his output from his previous 24 contests.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Brewers 3