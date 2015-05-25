Preview: Giants at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers return home following a 10-game road trip occupying last place in the National League Central, but help may be coming soon as the Brewers host the San Francisco Giants on Monday. All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy may be close to starting a rehab assignment as he recovers from a fractured left toe, while shortstop Jean Segura (fractured pinkie finger) could come off the disabled list as soon as Friday.

The return of Lucroy and Segura would boost the Milwaukee lineup considering outfielder Carlos Gomez was hit in the hand with a pitch and later left Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Atlanta. The Giants won eight in a row before dropping their final two contests at Colorado, and turn to the resurgent Tim Lincecum in the series opener. Lincecum is eighth in the NL in ERA. San Francisco leads the NL in batting average (.272) and trails the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by two games in the NL West.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN-Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Lincecum (4-2, 2.08 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (3-4, 5.53)

The Lincecum of May has stirred images of the Lincecum who won consecutive Cy Young awards in 2008-09, going 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA in four starts this month. The 30-year-old has not finished with an ERA lower than 4.37 since 2011, but has surrendered more than three earned runs once in eight starts. Lincecum beat the Dodgers on Wednesday with seven shutout innings, the third time in his past four starts Lincecum has not allowed a run.

The 36-year-old Lohse looked finished after allowing 18 runs in 15 2/3 innings through his first three starts, but the 15-year veteran has been solid in his past six outings. Lohse is 2-0 in May with a 3.38 ERA, firing eight shutout innings to beat the Mets on May 15 before allowing two runs on seven hits in six frames in a no-decision Wednesday at Detroit. Lohse went 1-1 against the Giants in the 2012 NLCS while pitching for St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gomez went hitless Sunday, just the sixth time in 27 games he has not recorded at least one hit.

2. San Francisco designated veteran 3B Casey McGehee for assignment Sunday; McGehee, a career .262 hitter, is batting just .200 this season.

3. Milwaukee OF Ryan Braun, who did not start Sunday but pinch hit and replaced Gomez in right field, is 8-for-25 with three homers against Lincecum.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Brewers 2