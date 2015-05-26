Preview: Giants at Brewers

Nori Aoki is making waves while batting in the leadoff position for the San Francisco Giants - with his latest impressive performance coming against his former team, no less. The 33-year-old native of Japan looks to help San Francisco claim a victory in the three-game series and post its 10th win in 12 contests when it continues its three-game set versus the host Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Aoki homered among his four hits during the Giants’ 8-4 triumph on Monday, and also went deep for his lone career hit in 11 at-bats versus Tuesday starter Matt Garza. Buster Posey received a day off in the series opener, but is expected to return on Tuesday and put his 12-game hitting streak on the line. The stud catcher is 18-for-50 with three homers and 13 RBIs during the streak and is batting .381 with six homers and 15 RBIs in his career at Miller Park. Khris Davis went deep twice on Monday - although his first blast needed a challenge to confirm that he indeed touched home plate - but the Brewers have dropped three in a row and five of six.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (5-2, 2.84 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (5.71)

Bumgarner wrapped up his fourth win in five outings in spectacular fashion on Thursday, belting a solo homer in the third while scattering seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 4-0 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The reigning World Series Most Valuable Player looks to continue his hot run versus Milwaukee, against which he owns a 4-2 career mark with an impressive 1.65 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. Bumgarner has yielded just six runs in his last five games, with 35 strikeouts against six walks in that stretch.

Garza suffered his third straight loss and fifth in his last seven trips to the mound on Thursday, permitting four runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 10-1 setback to Atlanta. The 31-year-old was able to keep the ball in the park for the first time in seven games, but a lack of run support didn’t help matters before the bullpen let the game get away. Garza has enjoyed success versus current Giants hitters, holding them to a combined .203 average in 64 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun belted a two-run homer on Monday and has gone deep four times with 13 RBIs in his last seven games. He is batting .300 with two homers in his career versus Bumgarner.

2. San Francisco OF Hunter Pence ripped a two-run double to highlight a seven-run sixth inning on Monday, but is just 4-for-15 in his career against Garza.

3. Brewers LHP Wily Peralta is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a strained left oblique.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Brewers 1