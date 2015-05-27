Preview: Giants at Brewers

Mike Fiers will start on short rest to temporarily compensate for the loss of Wily Peralta as the Milwaukee Brewers conclude their three-game series against the visiting San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon. With Peralta landing on the disabled list due to a strained oblique, Fiers will pitch on three days’ rest to give Milwaukee more time to decide which minor-league hurler to promote.

Fiers, who tossed 86 pitches over five innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday, is ready for the challenge. “I don’t think it is a big deal for me,” he told reporters. “I didn’t really throw as many pitches as I usually do. I don’t think it’s any more stressful than a regular start.” Former Brewer Nori Aoki is 7-for-9 in the series, helping the Giants win the first two contests of the series and improve to 10-2 over their last 12. Milwaukee, which has lost four straight games and six of its last seven, owns the worst home record in the National League at 8-17.

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (3-2, 4.60 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (1-4, 4.63)

Vogelsong has been terrific over his last four outings, going 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA in that span. He limited Colorado to two hits over six scoreless innings in his last turn and has given up just 15 hits in 25 2/3 frames during the hot streak. Vogelsong is 4-3 with a 5.10 ERA in 14 career appearances (nine starts) against the Brewers.

Fiers has allowed two runs in each of his last three starts and is winless over his last four turns. He gave up two runs and seven hits in the outing against Atlanta while walking just one for the third straight start. Fiers is 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez, who homered on Tuesday, is batting .333 with two blasts in 24 career at-bats against Vogelsong.

2. Aoki is 16-for-33 over his last eight games, recording five multi-hit performances during the stretch.

3. Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy (toe) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Brevard County on Thursday and could return to the majors early next week.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Brewers 3