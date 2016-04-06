Preview: Giants at Brewers

Right-hander Jeff Samardzija will look to follow in the footsteps of fellow offseason acquisitions Denard Span and Johnny Cueto on Wednesday afternoon as the San Francisco Giants vie for a three-game season-opening sweep of the host Milwaukee Brewers. Signed to a five-year, $90 million deal in December, Samardzija saw Span belt a home run and drive in five runs in Monday’s 12-3 romp of Milwaukee before Cueto tossed seven solid innings the following night in a 2-1 triumph.

While the Giants have won 10 of their last 11 versus the Brewers, Samardzija has struggled mightily against them, posting a 2-6 mark with a 4.80 ERA, including an 0-3 record with an inflated 6.30 ERA in 13 games at Miller Park. The 31-year-old may see Trevor Brown behind the plate in place of Buster Posey, who is dealing with an illness. Milwaukee’s Scooter Gennett has been gotten off to a healthy start, reaching base four times (three hits, walk) in the first two outings and is 2-for-10 with a pair of doubles in his career versus Samardzija. The Brewers will turn to Taylor Jungmann to take the place of fellow right-hander Matt Garza, who was originally slated to start on Wednesday before being put the disabled list with a right lat strain.

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (2015: 11-13, 4.96 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (2015: 9-8, 3.77)

Samardzija posted career highs in wins and innings pitched (214.0) with the Chicago White Sox last season before shuffling off to the Bay Area. The 31-year-old sputtered out of the blocks in the early going of spring training, recording a gaudy 7.20 ERA in his first six outings. Samardzija rebounded in a big way on Thursday, retiring 15 straight batters to handcuff Oakland.

Jungmann showed promise right out of the chute last season, as he hit the ground running following his recall in June to win nine of his first 14 decisions while posting a 2.42 ERA. The 26-year-old struggled down the stretch, permitting six runs in three of his last five starts while surrendering eight homers in that stretch. Jungmann, who was the 12th overall pick of the 2011 draft, will be making his first career appearance versus San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee acquired LHP Sam Freeman from Texas for cash and designed RHP Ariel Pena for assignment.

2. San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford has homered among his three hits and scored twice to start the season.

3. The Brewers recalled RHP Tyler Cravy from Triple-A Colorado Springs to replace Garza.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Giants 2