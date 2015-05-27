Tigers 3, A's 2

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, powering the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the Oakland A’s on Wednesday afternoon at O.co Coliseum.

Cespedes played his first two-plus major-league seasons for the A’s before being traded to Boston on July 31. He lined right-hander Dan Otero’s 2-2 pitch over the left-field fence with two outs, giving Detroit a 3-0 lead.

Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler doubled with two outs in the fifth and Otero intentionally walked first baseman Miguel Otero, bringing Cespedes to the plate. Cespedes, who hit 66 home runs for the A‘s, drilled his sixth home run of the year for the Tigers.

Detroit right-hander Alfredo Simon missed his scheduled start to be with his ill father and went on the bereavement list, so manager Brad Ausmus turned the game over to his bullpen, using six pitchers: Alex Wilson, Kyle Ryan, Al Alburquerque, Blaine Hardy, Joba Chamberlain and closer Joakim Soria. They held the A’s to two runs and six hits.

Wilson made his first career start and blanked the A’s on no hits for three innings. Ryan, who was called up Wednesday from Triple-A Toledo to take Simon’s roster spot, allowed one run on three hits in the next three innings and picked up the win.

A’s left-hander Scott Kazmir threw three shutout innings and held the Tigers hitless but left the game because of tightness in his left shoulder. Kazmir, who made the American League All-Star team last season, struck out four, walked three and threw 47 pitches.

Otero took over in the fourth inning and gave up three runs and five hits, including Cespedes’ three-run homer. Otero’s record fell to 2-3, and his ERA climbed to 4.88. Last year, he was 8-2 with a 2.28 ERA.

The A’s cut Detroit’s lead to 3-1 with a run in the seventh. Catcher Stephen Vogt launched a leadoff triple to right off Ryan. Pinch-hitter Mark Canha brought Vogt home with a one-out sacrifice fly to center off Alburquerque.

Oakland made it 3-2 in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Marcus Semien led off with an opposite-field triple down the right-field line against Hardy and scored on second baseman Eric Sogard’s groundout. Hardy had gone 16 straight outings in 14 1/3 innings without allowing a run before Wednesday.

A’s center fielder Billy Burns then drilled a double off the left-field wall, barely missing a home run. After Hardy retired right fielder Josh Reddick on a fly ball, Chamberlain came on to face second baseman Ben Zobrist, who popped up to catcher Bryan Holaday in foul territory.

Soria gave up a leadoff single to Vogt in the ninth and a one-out walk to Canha but struck out third baseman Brett Lawrie and Semien to post his 15th save.

NOTES: Tigers RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) will make a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Toledo at Indianapolis and throw 80-85 pitches. “Afterward, we’ll make a decision about a second (rehab) start or not,” manager Brad Ausmus said. ... Tigers LHP Alfredo Simon missed his scheduled start Wednesday to be with his ill father. Simon was placed on the bereavement list and LHP Kyle Ryan was recalled from Toledo to take his spot on the roster. ... Oakland RHP A.J. Griffin, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery and a sore shoulder, will throw a two-inning simulated game Thursday. ... A’s 1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) will take batting practice Thursday. Davis, who is on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14, is still not running at full speed. ... Tigers SS Jose Iglesias (left knee bone contusion) was out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game. ... A’s SS Marcus Semien was out of the lineup for just the third time this season. INF Eric Sogard made his second start at shortstop.