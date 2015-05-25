Giants use big inning to beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Little things added up to a big victory Monday afternoon for the San Francisco Giants.

A seven-run sixth inning, fueled by a string of singles and two errors by center fielder Carlos Gomez, led the Giants to an 8-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

“It didn’t look good the way (Kyle) Lohse is throwing the ball and we’re down 4-1,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “The guys really did a nice job.”

Lohse (3-5), the Brewers’ veteran right-hander, breezed through his first five innings, allowing two first-inning singles and a solo home run to left fielder Nori Aoki in the third to go along with two walks.

Right fielder Ryan Braun staked him to a three-run lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, but the wheels came off quickly in the sixth for Lohse, who opened the frame with his seventh strikeout.

Right fielder Hunter Pence followed with a single, then Lohse gave up a walk to first baseman Brandon belt and a single to shortstop Brandon Crawford, loading the bases.

Gomez dropped the ball on third baseman Matt Duffy’s fly ball to center field, allowing two runs to score and bringing Lohse’s day to an end.

Right-hander Jeremy Jeffress didn’t fare much better, allowing a hit to catcher Andrew Susac that drove in another run, making it 4-4.

Pinch hitter Gregor Blanco put the Giants in front with an RBI single to center. An errant throw home by Gomez marked his second error of the inning and put runners at second and third for Aoki, who made it 6-4 with his third hit of the day.

“We’ve had the rain delays in Colorado and the travel and lack of sleep,” Susac said. “It’s a pretty gutsy effort from us right there to put some runs on the board and respond after a home run like that.”

Milwaukee turned to left-hander Will Smith, and the Giants broke the game open on a two-out, two-run double by Pence.

“We went with our guys today that have been pitching really well and it just didn’t happen today,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “You’re not going to win games giving up six and seven runs in an inning. It’s difficult.”

Left fielder Khris Davis got the Brewers started with a solo home run in the first inning that almost wasn‘t.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy came out after the home run and told umpires he thought Davis didn’t step on home plate. Davis was ruled out after Lincecum’s appeal play to home. Counsell then challenged the call, and it was overturned.

“It was close,” Counsell said. “It was really close. ... You don’t see home plate from the dugout. You can see the other bases from the dugout, but you can’t see home plate.”

Davis hit another homer in the third, giving the Brewers a 2-1 lead. He also added a single and a walk, reaching base four times in the game.

Braun gave Milwaukee a three-run lead with a two-run shot in the fifth off Lincecum.

“The game started off good but then got away from us,” Braun said. “It’s a huge momentum shifter. It seems like we’ve been on the wrong side of too many of those innings as of late.”

Lincecum (5-2) earned his fourth straight victory despite allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings.

NOTES: Milwaukee placed RHP Wily Peralta on the 15-day disabled list after the game with a strained left oblique. The Brewers plan to recall RHP David Goforth from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. ... The Giants had lost seven of their last eight games at Miller Park. ... The Giants have won 11 of their last 15 games and are 22-10 since April 21, the second-best mark in the majors. ... San Francisco C Buster Posey got a day off Monday, just his third of the season, putting his 12-game hitting streak on hold for a day. Posey is batting .360 (18-for-50) with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs during his streak. ... Milwaukee is 9-12 since Craig Counsell replaced Ron Roenicke as manager on May 4.