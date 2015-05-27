Bumgarner earns sixth win as Giants defeat Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- An “off” night from left-hander Madison Bumgarner was still plenty good enough for the San Francisco Giants to post a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Bumgarner’s line wasn’t overly impressive; he struck out three and gave up four hits and two walks over six innings of work, but most of those came in his final inning.

He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, when third baseman Aramis Ramirez broke the shutout with a solo home run to left. Bumgarner (6-2) stranded a leadoff single in the fifth but needed 28 pitches to record his first out in the sixth and let two runs cross before shortstop Brandon Crawford ended the Milwaukee threat with a diving grab of second baseman Hector Gomez’s would-be RBI single.

“I’ve kind of had everything going,” Bumgarner said. “That’s it, just making pitches and getting outs. Our offense has been scoring a lot of runs. I guess if there’s a key it would be to drive in more than we let in. We’ll go with that one.”

The Giants offense took advantage of Brewers starter Matt Garza (2-7), who went five innings and struck out seven, but gave up five Giants runs on eight hits and three walks to earn his fourth loss in five decisions.

”He’s having trouble limiting damage and giving up the big hit,“ Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”He got through the first three. They had some chances but he limited the damage.

“A two-run home run, that’s a big inning and that was the difference really.”

Pence put San Francisco on the board with a solo home run in the first and second baseman Joe Panik made it a 2-0 game with an RBI double in the second.

San Francisco might have built an even bigger lead, but catcher Buster Posey was robbed of at least one RBI when Brewers second baseman Hector Gomez made a leaping snare of his line drive up the middle.

The Giants made up for that missed change in the fourth, going up 3-0 on back-to-back doubles by shortstop Brandon Crawford and center fielder Gregor Blanco before Duffy made it a 5-0 game with his third home run of the season.

“The home runs,” Garza said. “It’s starting to become a trend. I punch out seven guys but I don’t know. To be honest with you, I don’t know what’s going on. It’s frustrating. At the same time, it’s just unreal. They hit balls that go out; we don’t have balls that don’t go out ... It’s frustrating. You have to keep going. You have to keep grinding.”

The Brewers did keep grinding, and put themselves in a position to possibly tie the game in the sixth until Crawford made his game-saving play.

“That was big,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “That saved us a run there. But that’s ‘Craw.’ He’s as good as there is at short. He’s got a lot of range and is so athletic, it didn’t surprise us.”

Milwaukee brought the tying run to the plate with two out in the ninth but right-hander Santiago Casilla retired center fielder Carlos Gomez for his 13th save of the season.

”We did a good job,“ Counsell said. ”‘Rami’ got a home run off of (Bumgarner), we put pressure on him, had a good inning against him and we got him out after six.

“When you’re going into a game facing a starter like that, you know runs are going to be tough to come by. We got three off him in six innings but their bullpen did a good job.”

NOTES: After sending RHP Wily Peralta to the disabled list Monday with a strained left oblique, Milwaukee selected the contract of RHP David Goforth from Triple-A Colorado Springs Tuesday. ... Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced that RHP Mike Fiers (1-4, 4.63 ERA) would start on short rest Wednesday in place of Peralta and that the team will bring up a pitcher from the minor leagues to take Peralta’s spot in the rotation. ... The Giants announced that 3B Casey McGehee, designated for assignment last Sunday, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento Tuesday. ... San Francisco has scored a National League-leading 129 runs in 25 May games, an average of 5.16 per game. The Giants are 18-7 during that stretch, the third-best mark in baseball. ... Brewers RF Ryan Braun was named National League co-player of the week after batting .381 with three home runs and 11 RBIs from May 18-24. Braun leads the majors with 32 RBIs since April 28.