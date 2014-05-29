Preview: Giants at Cardinals

The San Francisco Giants boast the best record in the majors as they arrive in St. Louis for Thursday’s opener of a four-game series against the Cardinals. San Francisco has won six of its last seven games after blanking the Chicago Cubs in each of the past two games and stands 15 games above .500. The Cardinals have won 10 of 14 games but lost two of three to the New York Yankees earlier this week.

St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong had a career-best four hits in Wednesday’s 7-4 loss to New York and has posted five multi-hit outings in his 10 games played since returning to the majors. Giants starter Ryan Vogelsong will look to slow Wong down and the 36-year-old veteran is also looking for his third straight strong outing after tossing 13 2/3 scoreless innings in wins over Miami and Minnesota. The Cardinals went 4-2 against San Francisco last season, averaging 8.8 runs in their four wins and one in the two losses while outscoring the Giants 37-12.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (3-2, 3.20 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (1-0, 4.26)

Vogelsong has struck out 13 and given up eight hits and two walks in his back-to-back terrific performances. He has allowed one run or less in five of his last six starts after posting a 7.71 ERA over his first four outings of the season. Vogelsong is 2-5 with a 6.71 ERA in 17 career appearances (seven starts) against St. Louis.

Garcia is making his third start since undergoing major shoulder surgery that curtailed his 2013 campaign after nine starts. He defeated Cincinnati in his last turn when he struck out seven and walked none while giving up two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Garcia is 2-1 with a 1.27 ERA in four career starts against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco 3B Pablo Sandoval has at least one RBI in each game of his eight-game hitting streak and has five homers in the last 10 contests.

2. St. Louis 1B Matt Adams (calf) was limited to pinch hitting duty Wednesday and could be back in the lineup for the opener.

3. Giants C Buster Posey is 3-for-32 over his last 10 games and hasn’t homered since May 3.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Cardinals 2