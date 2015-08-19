Preview: Giants at Cardinals

The San Francisco Giants are in the midst of 13 consecutive games against National League Central contenders and can take the first series when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday in the rubber match of a three-game set. The Giants rebounded from a 2-1 series-opening loss with a 2-0 victory Wednesday to improve to 5-1 in their last six games.

The Cardinals were fortunate to avoid San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner on the mound, but the left-hander still found a way to help beat St. Louis. Bumgarner delivered a pinch-hit single and scored an insurance run Wednesday as San Francisco handed the Cardinals only their 19th loss in 64 home games. St. Louis, missing its entire starting outfield due to injury, managed only two hits Wednesday and had its lead atop the Central cut to five games over Pittsburgh. Left-hander Jaime Garcia looks to win his third straight start for St. Louis and will be opposed by right-hander Matt Cain.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (2-3, 6.05 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (5-4, 1.57)

Cain could be pitching to maintain his spot in the starting rotation after a dismal stretch that has seen him go 0-2 with an 8.24 ERA over his last four outings. He gave up five runs and failed to get through the fifth inning for the second straight start last time out but escaped with a no-decision versus Washington. Cain has enjoyed little success against the Cardinals, logging a 2-5 record and 6.63 ERA in 10 career starts.

Garcia won his second straight start by holding Miami to one unearned run over a season-high 8 1/3 innings - the seventh time in his last nine turns that he has permitted one run or less. He also won his previous start with seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball at Milwaukee. Garcia, who has yielded one earned run in his last 20 1/3 innings, is 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA and .222 batting average against in 10 starts versus the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants RF Hunter Pence is expected to miss at least two weeks after hurting his left oblique during his final at-bat Monday.

2. Braves RF Jason Heyward was not in the starting lineup Tuesday after leaving the series opener with tightness in his left hamstring.

3. Giants SS Brandon Crawford is riding a career-best 12-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Giants 2