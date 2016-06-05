Preview: Giants at Cardinals

The San Francisco Giants aim to finish their road trip with a winning record when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night for the rubber match of their three-game series. San Francisco, which had won 18 of its previous 22 contests, jumped out to a lead but allowed seven unanswered runs in dropping a 7-4 decision on Saturday and fell to 5-4 on its 10-game trek.

Brandon Crawford scored twice while recording a double and a triple, giving him his third consecutive two-hit performance and sixth in his last 11 contests. After scoring just one run in each of its previous two games, St. Louis rallied from a 4-0 deficit with a huge power display, belting two homers in both the fifth and sixth inning to grab a 6-4 lead. Brandon Moss, who finished a double shy of the cycle, participated in the fireworks and has gone deep in three of his last six games. Matt Adams also homered and has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 contests.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (2-5, 6.34 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (5-5, 3.69)

Peavy is coming off his best start of the season, a victory at Atlanta on Tuesday in which he allowed just one hit and struck out three over seven scoreless innings. The 35-year-old native of Alabama has given up fewer than two runs in three of his last four outings but recorded just one victory in that span and is only 1-3 with a 7.20 ERA in five turns on the road this year. Peavy, who is seeking his 150th career victory, is 3-4 with a 2.97 ERA in nine starts against St. Louis.

Martinez also was incredibly impressive in his last outing, scattering five hits and striking out eight in eight scoreless innings of a triumph at Milwaukee on Monday. The victory halted a five-game losing streak for the 24-year-old Dominican, who allowed four or more runs in four of the defeats. Martinez, who has posted a 5.03 ERA at home this season, is 1-1 with a 5.40 mark in three career appearances - one start - versus San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals OF Matt Holliday is 12-for-27 over his last seven games.

2. San Francisco OF Gregor Blanco is 4-for-4 lifetime against Martinez.

3. St. Louis has registered five four-homer performances this year - more than it totaled over the previous three seasons.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Giants 4