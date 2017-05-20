Preview: Giants at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals look to snap a season high-tying three-game losing streak and rebound from a difficult setback when they continue a three-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants on Saturday. The Cardinals' bullpen allowed six runs over the final three innings of a 6-5 loss in Friday's series opener, with Eduardo Nunez delivering a go-ahead two-run double in the ninth for the Giants.

San Francisco's rally spoiled six scoreless innings by St. Louis right-hander Michael Wacha and a big three-run homer in the seventh by Dexter Fowler, who has gone deep in consecutive games for the Cardinals. The Giants continue to put their miserable start behind them - winning six of their last seven - and they won for just the seventh time in 22 road outings. Nunez has hit safely in six consecutive games and has eight RBIs over his last five contests for San Francisco. Buster Posey saw his five-game hitting streak come to an end in Friday's win, although he did draw two walks and has reached base in 32 of his 34 games.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (1-5, 5.26 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (3-3, 3.88)

It's been a rocky start to the season for Samardzija, who is 0-3 with a 6.66 ERA on the road. His first win of the year came Sunday at home against Cincinnati, which was held to three runs in 6 2/3 innings. The Indiana native, who has 28 strikeouts with no walks over his last three appearances, will need to be careful with Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who is 11-for-24 against the big right-hander.

Martinez is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts this month after leading his team past the Chicago Cubs last Saturday. He allowed three runs in 6 2/3 frames in the outing while striking out seven for the second consecutive start. The 25-year-old has allowed eight runs in 14 1/3 innings in his four appearances (two starts) against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. Each of San Francisco's last 13 home runs have been solo shots.

2. Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong has seven hits and two walks over his last four games.

3. Posey is a career .322 hitter at Busch Stadium.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Giants 3