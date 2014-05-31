Rookie’s first homer helps Cards beat Giants

ST. LOUIS -- With one swing of his bat, Oscar Taveras took the first step toward justifying the extraordinary expectations some have placed on him.

The St. Louis right fielder homered in his second major league at-bat Saturday, snapping a scoreless tie and lifting the Cardinals to a 2-0 win over San Francisco at sold-out Busch Stadium.

Attacking a 1-0 pitch from Yusmeiro Petit (3-3) with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, Taveras raked it into the seats in right field, 418 feet away.

The crowd of 44,426, some of whom were running up the aisles for shelter from a rain storm that delayed the game for 47 minutes, applauded so loudly that Taveras took a curtain call on the advice of manager Mike Matheny.

“Everybody knew it was gone,” Taveras said. “I‘m so happy right now.”

Recalled Friday night from Triple-A Memphis when first baseman Matt Adams went on the disabled list because of a left calf strain, Taveras was hitting .325 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs. He was considered a consensus top-five major league prospect before the season.

Taveras’ new teammates fired their fists in the air as the ball landed beyond the St. Louis bullpen. Third baseman Matt Carpenter ran up the dugout steps and stuck his right index finger into the air.

Neither Matheny nor Taveras could suppress a smile as the rookie completed his home run trot.

“A huge boost for us,” Matheny said. “He was trying to hide it, but he let it loose once he got into the dugout. You could see he was beaming after the curtain call.”

Even Giants first baseman Michael Morse, whose first major league game came in 2005 with Seattle, couldn’t help but laud Taveras when asked if he could imagine homering right out of the chute.

“That’s great, man. It’s awesome for him,” Morse said. “I’ll bet there’s going to be plenty more for him. He’s going to be great up here.”

Batting sixth, Taveras flew out and fanned in his two other at-bats. He had one of just seven hits in a game dominated by pitching and rain.

One pitch after Taveras’ homer, rain forced the game’s first delay. A half-hour after the teams resumed action, the tarp was used again in the seventh and a 51-minute delay chased both starting pitchers.

Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha (4-3) left after the second delay, the sixth delay in his 12 starts this year. He departed as a winner, allowing just three hits over six innings and striking out seven.

“I had most of my pitches working to both sides of the plate,” he said. “I felt pretty good after the first delay; but, after the second one, I knew the deal. It’s pretty crazy, actually, but I’ve gotten used to it by now.”

St. Louis’ bullpen took it from there. Sam Freeman, Pat Neshek and Trevor Rosenthal worked clean innings, with Rosenthal striking out the side in the ninth for his 16th save in 18 chances.

Jhonny Peralta’s two-out RBI double in the seventh was the game’s only other run.

The Cardinals (30-26) snapped a three-game losing streak, while San Francisco (36-20) saw a four-game winning streak end.

Starting in place of the disabled Matt Cain (hamstring), Petit was dominant, allowing only two hits and a run in six innings while walking one and striking out five.

But Taveras punished Petit’s one mistake.

”Any player would like to have a good start,“ Matheny said of Taveras. ”You never know what’s going to happen when you put so much on a guy. To come out and do what he did validates the talent that he has and the mental toughness he has to overcome the distractions.

“I know it’s a day he won’t forget, and we won’t forget it, either.”

NOTES: San Francisco C Buster Posey (lower back) did not start for the third straight game. Manager Bruce Bochy also gave CF Angel Pagan and SS Brandon Crawford rest days. ... St. Louis 1B Matt Adams’ disabled list assignment, which was announced Friday night, was made retroactive to May 29. Adams has a strained left calf. ... The Cardinals have been hit by pitches 26 times this season, second only to Pittsburgh (31) in the majors.