Bumgarner, Giants shut down Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- The sellout crowd was in full roar at Busch Stadium during the seventh inning Saturday night, anticipating another dramatic rally from a St. Louis Cardinals team that made a living off them in the National League Division Series.

But Madison Bumgarner did what Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw or the Dodgers’ gasoline-slinging bullpen couldn’t do -- shut St. Louis down with the game on the line.

Bumgarner fanned pinch-hitter Tony Cruz with two runners in scoring position to end the Cardinals’ best scoring threat, helping the San Francisco Giants wrap up a 3-0 win in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS.

Bumgarner worked 7 2/3 innings, giving up four hits, none for extra bases. He walked one and fanned seven, setting a major league record for most consecutive scoreless postseason road innings with 26 2/3.

The old mark of 23 was set by Art Nehf of the New York Giants from 1921-24.

“I just found out about the record,” Bumgarner said. “That’s pretty cool, but they have stats for everything these days.”

Like how St. Louis scored 13 of its 18 NLDS runs in the seventh and eighth innings, wiping out two leads in Kershaw-started games and eliminating the Dodgers in four games. And how the Cardinals, which hit the fewest homers in the NL with 105, banged seven against Los Angeles.

Other than a warning track out by left fielder Matt Holliday in the first, St. Louis didn’t threaten the bleachers against Bumgarner, a tall left-hander who kept firing 93 mph fastballs and late-breaking sliders from a low three-quarter arm slot.

The Cardinals didn’t get a man to scoring position until the fifth and didn’t truly get their crowd amped up until the seventh, when catcher Yadier Molina and center fielder Jon Jay produced one-out singles.

Second baseman Kolten Wong grounded out to first, Bumgarner taking the feed from Brandon Belt and tagging Wong just before hip-checking him into foul territory. The play held up under replay review.

Cruz then swung through a high 2-2 fastball, Bumgarner pumping his left arm as the audience of 47,201 sat down in library silence.

“He executed all night against a tough team,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said of Bumgarner. “It was real good. He was on top of his game. Really was hitting spots, using all his pitches.”

Sergio Romo got the last out of the eighth and closer Santiago Casilla pitched the ninth for his third postseason save. The Giants improved to 4-0 on the road in this postseason.

Meanwhile, St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright failed to complete the fifth inning for his second straight postseason start and took the loss. Wainwright left after 4 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and three runs, two of which were earned. He walked three and whiffed two.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said that Wainwright’s elbow, the source of much conjecture since he gave up 11 hits and six runs on Oct. 3 in Los Angeles, wasn’t bothering him.

“You can tell he was working hard,” Matheny said. “He was working deeper counts. You start looking at that pitch count in the middle innings, and that’s not typical of Adam when everything feels right.”

San Francisco scored twice in the second. Left fielder Travis Ishikawa blooped a bases-loaded single into short left field, plating third baseman Pablo Sandoval. An error by third baseman Matt Carpenter on a grounder by center fielder Gregor Blanco allowed right fielder Hunter Pence to score.

First baseman Brandon Belt upped the Giants’ lead to 3-0 in the third with a sacrifice fly to center that scored catcher Buster Posey.

Bumgarner made that lead stand up.

“It’s all about making pitches, especially at this time of year,” he said. “You move the ball around and try to give them nothing to hit. You can’t make a mistake against them. They will show you time and again what happens if you do.”

NOTES: San Francisco OF Michael Morse (left oblique) was activated for the NLCS, although he wasn’t in the Game 1 starting lineup. Morse missed 23 of the Giants’ last 24 regular-season games after being injured during batting practice Sept. 1 in Colorado. ... St. Louis opted to go with 14 position players and 11 pitchers as the Cards activated C A.J. Pierzynski over LHP Sam Freeman, giving it a veteran bat off the bench. ... This series matches the teams with the most postseason wins since 2010. The Cardinals lead all of MLB with 30 and the Giants are right behind at 26.