Preview: Giants at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have made waves by collecting a lot of young hitting talent, but their pitching staff has been more than holding its own lately. The Cubs, who host the San Francisco Giants for the first of three games on Tuesday, boast a farm system that features Kris Bryant and has already produced Javier Baez, who has homered five times since his Aug. 5 debut. Baez went deep again in Monday’s win over the New York Mets while fellow rookie Kyle Hendricks posted his fourth straight victory.

Hendricks’ outing was the latest in a line of impressive pitching efforts for the Cubs during their four-game split in New York as Chicago held the Mets to four hits or fewer in every game, marking only the second time since 1914 that it achieved that feat in four straight games. San Francisco has won three of four to build a one-game lead over Atlanta for the second wild-card spot in the National League and trails the Los Angeles Dodgers by 3 ½ games in the NL West. The offense has picked it up during the recent surge, averaging 5.3 runs after scoring two or fewer four times during a five-game losing streak.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (7-8, 3.71 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (2-1, 3.15)

Vogelsong turned in his third straight strong start last Tuesday, but settled for a no-decision despite giving up two runs on three hits in seven frames in a 3-2 home setback to the Chicago White Sox. The Giants have lost each of the 10-year-veteran’s last seven turns at home, but won each of his previous three road outings. Vogelsong, who is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in three August turns after going 0-4 with a 4.55 ERA in July, is 5-5 with a 5.75 ERA in 16 all-time appearances (10 starts) against the Cubs.

Despite surrendering two home runs for the first time in six career turns, Wada allowed only three other hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 4-2 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Japanese import has posted a 2-0 record and 2.49 ERA over his last four outings – yielding two runs or fewer each time. Wada, who will face San Francisco for the first time, has limited opponents to a .218 average over his four home starts and held left-handed batters to a .143 mark.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baez is the eighth active player to hit at least five home runs in his first 14 career games.

2. San Francisco LF Michael Morse has collected a hit in seven straight at-bats and reached base in nine straight plate appearances.

3. The Cubs improved to 9-8 in August following Monday’s victory over the Mets, allowing them to surpass last year’s win total for the month (8-20).

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Giants 3