Preview: Giants at Cubs

The San Francisco Giants might not be eager to get back to Wrigley Field on Wednesday after an unsettling loss a night earlier. The Giants look to regain their hold on the National League’s final wild-card spot when they continue a three-game series against the host Chicago Cubs. The Cubs claimed the opener in odd fashion, winning 2-0 in five innings after the grounds crew’s failure to properly place the infield tarp during a brief period of heavy rain resulted in an unplayable surface.

The teams waited more than 4 1/2 hours before play finally was called, dealing the Giants a difficult blow - one they are expected to protest. San Francisco is 4 1/2 games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and is tied with Atlanta for the second wild card. The Cubs remain mired in last place in the NL Central but have won three straight and are 10-8 in August.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), WCIU (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (2-12, 4.57 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (6-13, 5.74)

Peavy has been respectable in four starts since San Francisco acquired him, and he picked up his first win in more than three months last time out. The veteran held the Chicago White Sox to one run over seven innings Wednesday for his first win since April 25. Peavy is 7-5 with a 2.78 ERA in 15 starts against the Cubs.

Jackson dropped his second straight start and lost for the sixth time in his last seven decisions Thursday against Milwaukee. The 30-year-old was tagged for five runs in 4 2/3 innings, issuing three walks and allowing his 16th home run of the season. Jackson is 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA in eight games (seven starts) against the Giants, including a loss at San Francisco on May 28.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 3B Pablo Sandoval (8-for-15, 1 home run) and CF Angel Pagan (6-for-9) have enjoyed success against Jackson.

2. The Cubs haven’t won a home series against the Giants since taking two of three from July 11-13, 2008.

3. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo has homered in back-to-back games and has gone deep four times in his last eight contests following a season-long 18-game drought.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Cubs 5