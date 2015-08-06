Preview: Giants at Cubs

The next four days might prove pivotal in the National League wild-card race. The San Francisco Giants hold a half-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the final NL playoff spot heading into a four-game showdown beginning Thursday at Wrigley Field.

The Giants jumped ahead in the wild-card standings after a 6-1 victory at Atlanta on Wednesday, and they’re only two games behind NL West leader Los Angeles. The Cubs had their six-game winning streak snapped with a 7-5 loss at Pittsburgh on Wednesday and are entering a stretch of 17 straight contests in Chicago with only a three-game road set against the crosstown White Sox interrupting a pair of seven-game homestands. The Friendly Confines haven’t always been kind to Thursday starter Jason Hammel, who hasn’t won at Wrigley Field since April 27 and is 1-2 at home this season despite pitching to a 3.08 ERA. Hammel will oppose fellow right-hander Chris Heston, who is 6-1 on the road despite a 4.01 ERA in 10 starts.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Chris Heston (11-5, 3.24 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (6-5, 3.13)

Heston hasn’t suffered a loss since June 14 — the start after he no-hit the New York Mets — and is 5-0 with a 2.44 ERA in eight starts over that stretch. The 27-year-old rookie endured his shortest start in two months last time out, allowing three runs in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision at Texas. Heston gave up three homers May 23 at Colorado but has not allowed a long ball in 12 outings since.

Hammel snapped an eight-start winless streak last time out, holding Milwaukee to one run over 5 2/3 innings Friday. The 32-year-old has recorded only two quality starts in his last nine outings after posting eight in his first 11 turns this season. Hammel has historically struggled in the second half, going 16-35 after the All-Star break in his career compared to a 49-40 mark before the break.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants C Buster Posey (12-for-29) and 3B Matt Duffy (12-for-33) are riding seven-game hitting streaks.

2. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-27 with five home runs and 12 RBIs over the past seven contests.

3. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler has reached base in 19 consecutive games, his longest streak since a career-best 23-game run in 2011.

PREDICTION: Giants 3, Cubs 2