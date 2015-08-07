Preview: Giants at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs’ future looks bright thanks to a number of talented young players, and they’re trying to usher in their competitive window earlier than expected. Chicago’s rookie brigade looks to lead the Cubs to a second straight win over the visiting San Francisco Giants when the National League wild-card contenders continue a four-game series Friday.

Rookies Kyle Schwarber and Jorge Soler accounted for all five RBIs as the Cubs held on for a 5-4 victory in Thursday’s series opener. The win was Chicago’s seventh in its last eight games and moved the Cubs a half-game ahead of San Francisco for the second wild-card spot. The Cubs hope ace Jon Lester can help them maintain the momentum at home, where he is 4-6 with a 3.27 ERA in 13 starts this season. The Giants are in the tough position of needing a strong outing from spot starter Ryan Vogelsong after getting only four innings from Chris Heston in the opener.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (7-7, 4.16 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (6-8, 3.26)

Vogelsong was bumped out of the rotation after the All-Star break but will fill in for Mike Leake (hamstring). The 38-year-old worked four straight scoreless outings to begin his tenure in the bullpen but has been dinged for four runs (two earned) while recording only one out over his last two appearances. Vogelsong is 5-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 17 games (11 starts) against the Cubs, including a 3-4 mark and 6.00 ERA at Wrigley Field.

Lester started Monday against Pittsburgh but had his outing shortened by rain. The 31-year-old was terrific in six starts in July, posting a 1.66 ERA and holding opponents to a .183 batting average. Lester is 2-0 with a 0.52 ERA in two starts against the Giants, most recently in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 15-for-29 with five home runs and 12 RBIs over his past eight games and is 3-for-5 with two homers versus Vogelsong.

2. Giants 3B Matt Duffy is 13-for-37 during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler has reached base in a career-best 20 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Giants 2