Preview: Giants at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs look to continue their surge when they host the San Francisco Giants on Saturday in the third contest of their four-game series. Chicago made it eight wins in its last nine contests Friday with a 7-3 triumph that moved it 1 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco for the second wild card in the National League.

Jorge Soler highlighted a five-run fifth inning with a two-run double and Dexter Fowler homered as the Cubs improved to 5-1 this month. Nori Aoki went 2-for-2 with a solo homer after entering on a double switch for the Giants, who lost for the fourth time in six contests. San Francisco is 3-5 on its 10-game road trip after going 10-2 over its first 12 contests following the All-Star break. The Giants and Cubs conclude their season series with a three-game set in San Francisco from Aug. 25-27.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (2-2, 4.91 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (5-5, 3.67)

Cain has struggled since returning from a strained flexor tendon in his right arm that caused him to miss the first three months of the season, surrendering four or more runs in four of his six starts. One of those outings took place Monday in Atlanta, where the 30-year-old Alabama native escaped with a no-decision after yielding four runs and 10 hits in five innings. Cain has had plenty of success against Chicago in his career, going 6-2 with one complete game and a 2.38 ERA in 15 starts.

Hendricks halted his four-game winless drought last Saturday, when he allowed one run and four hits in seven innings at Milwaukee. The 25-year-old Californian had given up a total of nine runs in 11 frames over his previous two outings. Hendricks, who never has faced San Francisco, has served up only two home runs in his last seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs activated C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) from the 15-day disabled list and optioned OF Matt Szczur to Triple-A Iowa.

2. San Francisco placed RHP Mike Leake on the 15-day DL with a strained left hamstring and recalled LHP Josh Osich from Triple-A Sacramento.

3. Chicago rookie Kyle Schwarber has been hot at the plate, going 8-for-19 with three homers and eight RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Cubs 5