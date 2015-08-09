Preview: Giants at Cubs

If the Chicago Cubs end a six-year playoff drought this October, they may be able to point to this weekend in the Windy City as a big reason why. The surging Cubs look to finish off a four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants when the two wild-card hopefuls wrap up their series in Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Chicago entered the set trailing the Giants by a half-game for the National League’s second wild card, but wins in each of the first three games have dramatically altered the landscape, and the Cubs have their best starter on the mound Sunday in Jake Arrieta. The right-hander, who is tied for third in the NL in wins (12) and sixth in ERA (2.50), usually does not need much run support but might expect it from an offense that has scored at least four runs in a season-high nine straight games. Kris Bryant had a two-run homer and three RBIs overall while Addison Russell collected three hits and drove in a run in Saturday’s 8-6 victory. The Giants’ three-game slide is their longest since a season-long seven-game skid prior to the All-Star break, and they remain three games out in the NL West race.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, TBS, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (2-4, 3.77 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (12-6, 2.50)

Peavy has received no-decisions in each of his last two starts despite allowing a total of one run and nine hits in 12 innings. The Giants have been victorious in his last four outings, during which he has a 2.96 ERA and has issued two walks in 24 1/3 innings. The 34-year-old sports an 8-5 record and 2.76 ERA in 16 career starts against the Cubs.

Arrieta has a solid run of nine consecutive quality starts, including seven innings of two-hit ball in a 5-0 win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. He has allowed just one home run in that span and opponents are hitting .209 against him overall. Arrieta, who is 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA in two career starts against San Francisco, has been a bit more pedestrian at home this year, going 4-5 with a 3.07 mark in 10 outings at Wrigley Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs C Kyle Schwarber had two hits on Saturday and is 10-for-23 during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Giants C Buster Posey remained one home run shy of becoming the 17th catcher in baseball history to reach 100 in his first seven years.

3. Chicago RF Jorge Soler is batting .393 with six RBIs, five walks and four runs scored in an eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Giants 2