Preview: Giants at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs search for their ninth consecutive home victory – and their sixth straight win over the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field – when the National League contenders continue their four-game series on Friday. Addison Russell’s go-ahead two-run single propelled the Cubs to a 5-4 victory in the series opener, pushing them a major league-best 39 games over .500 and increasing their NL Central lead to 15 1/2.

The Giants are two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West but sit atop the wild-card standings despite having dropped 11 of their last 15. They look to bounce back against Jon Lester, whom they sent to the showers early on May 21 in San Francisco by tagging him for five runs in 2 2/3 innings in one of his shortest stints of the year. The Cubs could use a strong performance from Lester to provide a break for an overtaxed bullpen that turned in five perfect innings on Thursday. Lester is 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts at home, where he has won six straight decisions and hasn’t lost since May 15.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Albert Suarez (3-2, 4.35 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (14-4, 2.70)

Suarez has bounced between the bullpen, the rotation and the minors this season, but the rookie will get his second straight turn since being recalled. The 26-year-old lasted 4 1/3 innings last time out against Atlanta, allowing three runs and five hits en route to the loss. Suarez worked three perfect frames of relief against the Cubs in a lopsided loss on May 20 in San Francisco.

Lester is 5-0 with a 2.01 ERA in eight starts since the All-Star break, recording six straight quality starts in that span. The Cubs had won seven straight turns by Lester before a 1-0 loss at Los Angeles on Sunday in spite of six scoreless frames from the 32-year-old. Lester is 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA in four starts against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B/OF Kris Bryant is 25-for-55 during a 14-game hitting streak, the longest active run in the majors and tied for the longest in his career.

2. San Francisco RF Hunter Pence has hit safely in his last 16 games at Wrigley Field, going 23-for-64 in that span.

3. The Cubs have scored in the first inning of each of their last six home games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Giants 3