Preview: Giants at Cubs

If the Chicago Cubs’ four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants indeed ends up being a preview of a National League playoff matchup, the real thing could be a series for the ages. Each of the first three games in the set have been decided by a single run, and another strong pitching matchup awaits in the finale.

Chicago's John Lackey, who is 6-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 13 home starts, will return from the disabled list to square off against San Francisco's Johnny Cueto. The Giants snapped the Cubs' nine-game home winning streak Saturday with a 3-2 victory, increasing their lead atop the NL wild-card standings to 2 1/2 games over St. Louis. The loss was only the third in the last 12 games for the Cubs, who own the majors’ best record and a 16 1/2-game cushion over the Cardinals in the NL Central. The season series is tied at three games apiece.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, TBS, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (14-5, 2.98 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (9-7, 3.41)

Cueto has struggled since getting the nod to start the All-Star Game, going 1-4 with a 4.25 ERA in nine second-half turns. The 30-year-old had strung together three straight quality starts, however, before he was tagged for four runs over 4 2/3 innings in a loss to Arizona on Tuesday. Cueto is 9-8 with a 3.34 ERA in 23 career starts against the Cubs.

Lackey hasn’t pitched in the majors since Aug. 14, when he held St. Louis to an unearned run over 6 2/3 innings of a no-decision for his fifth straight quality start. The 37-year-old landed on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain the following day. Lackey is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in two starts against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 2-for-22 with seven strikeouts versus Cueto.

2. Giants RF Hunter Pence went 0-for-4 Saturday to snap his 17-game hitting streak at Wrigley Field.

3. Chicago’s relievers have pitched eight perfect innings during the series.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Cubs 3