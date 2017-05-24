Preview: Giants at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have shown off their power lately, and they hope to continue the home run derby in the third of a four-game series against the visiting San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. The Cubs have hammered nine home runs in their past three games - including three in a 4-1 win that evened the series Tuesday night.

Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Anthony Rizzo all went deep for the Cubs on Tuesday, but Chicago didn’t need much run support as Jon Lester twirled a four-hitter. Thanks to Lester, who struck out 10 in the Cubs’ first complete game of the season, the hardest work the Cubs’ bullpen did all night was a dance-off during a rain delay prior to the start of the game. It was just the third loss in 11 games for the Giants, who are trying to dig out after a terrible start to the season. San Francisco ranks near the bottom of the National League in numerous offensive categories and have not hit a home run with a runner on base since May 8.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Matt Moore (2-4, 5.37 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (3-2, 3.35)

Moore threw eight strong innings against the Cubs in Game 4 of last year’s National League Division Series, but this will be his first meeting with them in the regular season. The 27-year-old has been inconsistent in his first nine starts of the season, but he has put together back-to-back quality starts and went six innings Friday at St. Louis, allowing two runs and five hits in a no-decision. Moore has struggled in five road starts, going 0-3 with an 8.63 ERA.

Hendricks has been locked in following a rocky start to the season, pitching to a 1.82 ERA over his last five outings. The 27-year-old limited Cincinnati to two runs over six innings last time out despite a brisk wind blowing out at Wrigley Field. Hendricks is 1-2 with a 4.32 ERA in three regular-season starts against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 3B/OF Eduardo Nunez is 14-for-40 during a career-best 10-game hitting streak.

2. Chicago 2B/OF Ben Zobrist has reached base in 21 consecutive games.

3. San Francisco OF Denard Span has missed the first two games of the series with a sprained left thumb.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Giants 3