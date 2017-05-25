Preview: Giants at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs look to end their most successful homestand of the season on a winning note when they host the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon for the finale of their four-game series. The Cubs have taken two of the first three contests and are 6-2 during the stretch at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have taken advantage of their home field of late, pounding 11 home runs over their last four games after Anthony Rizzo went deep twice in Wednesday’s 5-4 victory. Chicago has hit 17 shots during the homestand after belting 16 in its previous 16 contests at home. The visit to the Windy City has cooled off the Giants, who have dropped three of four following a string of seven wins in eight games. Former Cubs right-hander Jeff Samardzija returns to the mound at Wrigley Field, where he is 15-17 with a 3.88 ERA in 105 career outings - including 41 starts, to square off against Eddie Butler.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (1-5, 4.57 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Eddie Butler (1-0, 2.00)

Samardzija has recorded quality starts in four of his last five outings, including a dominant effort at St. Louis last time out, when he allowed five hits over eight scoreless innings. The 32-year-old has struck out at least eight in each of his last four turns and has not issued a walk in that stretch. Samardzija is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in two career starts against his former team.

After a stellar Cubs debut at St. Louis on May 12, Butler struggled with his command in his second start of the season. The 26-year-old issued five walks and departed without recording an out in the fourth inning but escaped with a no-decision against Milwaukee. Butler is 3-0 with a 3.22 ERA in four career turns against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 2B/OF Ben Zobrist, who received a day off Wednesday, has reached base in 21 consecutive games.

2. Giants 3B/OF Eduardo Nunez is 16-for-44 during a career-best 11-game hitting streak.

3. Cubs OF Jon Jay is 12-for-30 with a double and a homer against Samardzija.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Cubs 4